Robert Saleh sounds off on the 49ers benching two rookies
Rookies are starting to be phased out on the San Francisco 49ers.
Against the New York Giants, the 49ers got a season low of 123 snaps from rookies. In the past three games, they're averaging 161.3 snaps from rookies compared to 257 in Weeks 2 to 6.
A significant reason for that drop off is due to the 49ers benching Marques Sigle and C.J. West. Neither player has logged a snap since Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The 49ers have elected to go with more experienced players over them. On Thursday, Robert Saleh sounded off on what he's looking for from Sigle and West after their benching.
Robert Saleh comments on Marques Sigle and C.J. West benching
“They've got to be deliberate in everything they do," Salehd said. "They've got some game time experience. Now it's working with the show team and making sure they're being deliberate with their techniques, their fundamentals, taking advantage of every rep and individual drills throughout practice, their one-on-ones, the reps that they do get in team, so they're not just on the bench they're still getting those reps.
"Special teams, locking in on that and making sure that they're being deliberate in that regard. But, their job is to be a pro, regardless of whether they're playing or not and to continuously put themselves in position to be available and effective when their time comes up again."
It sounds like we have seen the last of Sigle and West. Against the Falcons, both of the rookies saw their lowest playing time percentage.
For Sigle, the last straw occurred against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He was awful in pass coverage that game, so the 49ers couldn't roll with him as the starter any longer.
The only way either of these two rookies will see the field again is if injuries occur. However, Saleh doesn't believe Sigle and West should be glum about this, as he thinks their benching will benefit them.
“I think it's valuable. They've got the experience of playing in a few games and now they can see another guy go and do it," Saleh said. "Especially if it's a veteran who knows how to play the game. Sometimes it's not helpful, but in this case, I do think it is beneficial for those guys.”
For Sigle in particular, he needed to be benched. He wasn't showing any improvement in pass coverage. So, like Saleh said, this should benefit him and West.
I guess we'll find out if and when they get to play again this season.
