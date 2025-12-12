Robert Saleh is Thrilled the 49ers Added This Player

The San Francisco 49ers put up a “help wanted” sign for their pass-rushing unit the moment Nick Bosa was lost for the season.

Bryce Huff has been doing a fine job stepping up, but it’s clear he needs a couple of others to help him out. The 49ers acquired Keion White from the New England Patriots to address that, and he’s had his moments.

But another player who has been playing well and deserves recognition is Clelin Ferrell. He’s tied with Huff for the most sacks on the 49ers. He’s only been on the team for a cup of coffee so far. Yet, he’s already made his presence felt.

Robert Saleh is thrilled to have Clelin Ferrell

“He's doing a heck of a job, and it's not fake either,” Robert Saleh said. “He's winning one-on-ones, he's getting to the quarterback, he's playing with great effort and violence. You could say that. There are a lot of pass rushers who came on late.”

Ferrell was a former 2019 first-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders. He was a significant reach by the Raiders, so it forced Ferrell to be judged with the first round lens.

That’s the way it goes for players. But now that it’s been years since Ferrell has had those first-round expectations, he’s starting to blossom. If you were to look at him as someone drafted in the third round, he’d be viewed as a quality player.

Ferrell can deliver a few impactful moments in a game. And while sacks aren’t everything for a pass rusher, the fact that he’s tied already for the lead on the 49ers is impressive.

“Guys like him who play relentlessly the way he does are always going to be given opportunities just because of his play style and what you can count on,” said Saleh. “So, credit to him. What he's been doing isn't fake, and hopefully it continues for the last four weeks.”

The 49ers can be credited for revitalizing Ferrell’s career. When his contract with the Raiders was up in 2023, he signed with the 49ers. They took a flyer on him to see if they could get something out of him that the Raiders couldn't.

Sure enough, Ferrell gave the 49ers some quality minutes that year en route to a Super Bowl appearance. And he’s replicating that now, if not better.

