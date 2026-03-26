The 49ers Could Take a Swing on Max Iheanachor in the NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers are in a position to go in a lot of directions in the 2026 NFL draft. One player that could be right in their range as the best player available is Max Iheanachor, right tackle from Arizona State. What would bring to the 49ers, and how would he fit?

How Max Iheanachor translates to the NFL

When it comes to size and movement skills, there are few humans on earth that have a combination like Iheanachor. He has great size and length, but with that comes the footwork of a former basketball player. He is light on his feet and is easy to set in pass protection. Iheanachor can also get out and move in space. He is strong with his punch and has all of the traits that the best tackles in the NFL possess.

Where Max Iheanachor must improve in the NFL

Iheanachor hardly played football in high school and has two full years of starting experience at Arizona State. He is going to need time to learn the finer things of the game. His hand placement is off at times and he struggles to anchor and position his feet when taking on power. All of this makes him as much of a project as he is intriguing.

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NFL comparison for Max Iheanachor

The best NFL comparison from a physical perspective is Abe Lucas. Lucas came into the NFL with great footwork and upside in pass protection, but there were questions with his punch and ability to anchor against power. However, his combination of size and athletic potential was able to come through and the coaching in the NFL has turned him into a reliable starter at right tackle. This appears to be a good potential outcome for Iheanachor in the NFL.

How Max Iheanachor fits with San Francisco 49ers

Iheanachor is a project, but he is likely going to be a first round pick. He goes 38th in consensus mock drafts so the 49ers would need to take him with the 27th pick if they wanted him. On one hand, it makes a lot of sense to take him. They could have him learn behind Trent Williams for a year or two, and could have one of the most athletic tackles in the NFL primed to start when Williams leaves.

However, the 49ers appear to be more interested in winning with Williams than replacing him. In year one, he would hardly provide anything. Can the 49ers win with that?