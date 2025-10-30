3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Loss to the Texans
The best way to describe the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Houston Texans is deflating.
They had numerous chances to make a stand and keep the game competitive, but couldn't. Of all the failed plays they had, three of them heavily influenced the 49ers' loss to the Texans.
Renardo Green coverage bust
The 49ers' defense was getting carved up by C.J. Stroud, but they only allowed six points (two field goals) on their first two drives. It was a "bend but don't break" defensive effort.
Unfortunately, that all changed early in the second quarter on their third series. At the 10:18 minute mark on 2nd-and-8, Stroud connected on a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Noel.
The only reason the pass was completed was that Renardo Green didn't cover his deep-third. He got locked into the curl route that was in front of him and allowed Noel to slip by him.
If he plays his coverage, like Deommodore Lenoir did on the other side, he can contest the catch. Instead, the Texans got on the doorstep of the red zone and eventually scored a touchdown.
Malik Mustapha slips on a banana peel
At the 9:49 minute mark in the third quarter, the 49ers' defense had a prime chance to get off the field on a 3rd-and-10. The coverage on the play held up well.
Stroud had to go his check down, tight end Dalton Schultz. Malik Mustapha was the closest defender to him. If he makes the tackle before Schultz crosses the stick, they are getting off the field.
Alas, Mustapha couldn't make the tackle because it looked like he slipped on a banana peel. As he attempted to gather his feet to square up Schultz, he slipped and fell, allowing Schultz to convert.
Four plays later, the Texans would score their second touchdown of the game to go up 23-7. All Mustapha had to do was execute the tackle, but he failed, and it put the game out of reach.
Jauan Jennings forgets how to catch
Jauan Jennings has had such a weird season. He's no longer the reliable receiver to the 49ers as he's been the last two seasons, and he proved that again in this game.
Following the second Texans' touchdown drive, the 49ers had a chance to get back in the game. They needed to respond with a touchdown of their own.
At the 6:13 minute mark in the third quarter, Mac Jones targeted Jennings on a deep pass in the middle of the field. It was a brilliant pass that Jennings had in his hands.
But Jennings forgot how to catch, and the pass bounces out of his hands as he goes to the ground. That chunk play would've sparked momentum for the 49ers and placed them in scoring position to get back into the game.
