Where the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers tallied a riveting win over the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 5.
No one could've seen that win coming from the depleted 49ers on a short week. However, the 49ers' depletion has only significantly increased since the last time they faced the Rams.
And this time, it won't be on a short week. Meanwhile, the Rams have been on a roll. Defeating them will be challenging for the 49ers, but there is one area where they will be challenged the most in Week 10.
Where the 49ers will be challenged the most against the Rams
It's against the Rams' passing offense. By far, it's their greatest strength on the team. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP caliber level, Davante Adams is a stud, and Puka Nacua is a force.
Not to mention that the Rams' offensive line keeps Stafford upright. He's only been sacked 13 times this year (fifth-lowest) and pressured 82 times (fourth-lowest).
Even if the Rams do face a threatening pass rush, Stafford does an excellent job of getting the ball out of his hands. He has the seventh-lowest time to throw at 2.70 seconds.
Last time the 49ers faced the Rams, Stafford carved them up. He completed 30-of-47 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers still had Fred Warner at the time.
Imagine how much worse it's going to get without him, especially with the Rams' offense clicking on all cylinders. The 49ers' pass rush hasn't improved since the last time they faced either.
It's remained the same or worsened. They've only managed to generate pressure 21.8 percent of the time since Bosa's been out, the second-worst rate in the league.
And now they have to try to rattle Stafford, one of the best-protected and quickest-release quarterbacks in the league. The Rams are also going to be locked in and aiming for revenge.
Losing to the 49ers last time was devastating. They will do all they can to ensure that doesn't happen in the second matchup. Los Angeles has a prime opportunity to begin creating separation between themselves and the 49ers in the division.
It's going to take a perfect performance from the 49ers' defense to win this game. They're going to need support from their offense as well to give them the rest and time to adjust.
Otherwise, the Rams are going to put up 30 points or more. The odds are stacked against the 49ers in this game, but that was the case last time, too.
Can they persevere as the underdog again?
