Why this 49ers player is back to his best at the most crucial time
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued with injuries on both sides of the ball all season.
It hasn’t derailed their season, as the organization is 7-4, keeping them in the mix for a playoff spot if they maintain their current form.
But the recent form of this Niner stepping up to the plate is exactly what the team needs at this crucial stage of the season.
Dominick Puni is now playing at the levels expected of him
The 49ers' injury crisis began during training camp and preseason, but Dominick Puni’s notable PCL injury in their second match came at the worst possible time.
Puni’s breakout year in San Francisco showed he was one of the NFL’s best, even though he was a rookie. Considering how dreadful last season was, he offered a valuable contribution and was one of the few players who featured in all 17 regular season matches.
His performances dropped considerably at the start of his sophomore year, and he struggled to build on his breakout rookie season. However, he has since bounced back and now plays a key role as right guard on the 49ers' offensive line.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is well aware of Puni’s growth, noting that he’s playing better now that he’s free from injuries.
“Yeah, no doubt. I mean, he had a serious injury back in training camp," Shanahan shared with reporters on Saturday.
"I think he missed like three weeks and got cleared for Week 1. You guys have been doing this long enough too.
"Usually when a guy misses camp because of injury it takes him a while and he’s battled through that. I know he played through a lot of stuff early on, getting back.
"But, I really feel now he’s playing at his highest level, the best he’s been all year and I’ve seen him improve here over the last four weeks.”
Dominick Puni's return still shows a lingering problem
Puni's return still shows a lingering problem, though. While the 49ers' offensive line has improved in recent weeks, it doesn't change the fact that it's still one of their weaknesses.
Trent Williams isn’t going to be around forever. Even as consistent as ever, it still took him a few weeks this season to get into the swing of things.
Investment in the offensive line is desperately needed, as the rest of the core isn’t up to standard. There are opportunities to rectify that in the 2026 Draft.
