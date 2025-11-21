49ers 2026 Mock Draft 1.0: Go for Need or Replace the Core?
‘Tis the season for mock drafts and Top 50 lists. Dane Brugler of The Athletic, ESPN’s Matt Miller, and Niner content creator Larry Kreuger have all provided their initial look at the 2026 Draft recently. This draft comes at a pivotal moment for the 49ers. The core is aging and needs to be replaced, but team needs are urgent on a roster with several holes.
Trades?
Mac Jones will be in demand. He can land a 3rd round pick, but I think the Niners keep him. Jones has the trust of Kyle Shanahan and the team, plus he’s a bargain at $4 million per. It’s in Shanahan’s self-interest to keep Jones then let him walk and take the comp pick, same ol’.
Brandon Aiyuk is likely gone, but if the Yorks refuse to take on some of his contract, teams may pass on a trade. If a deal can be made, because of the contract and Aiyuk’s health, I don’t think he can get more than a 4th. Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and the New York Giants will come knocking.
I have the 49ers finishing at 10-7 and making the playoffs as the last NFC wild card. I’m slotting them at 20 in this mock draft projecting the Niners' first three picks.
Replacing the Core
Christian McCaffrey will turn 30 next June, George Kittle will be 33 next October, and Trent Williams 38 next July. All of them have missed significant time in the last two seasons.
Replacements are unlikely. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is the lone first-round back, and Brugler has him in the top ten. Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is the lone tight end and top 15. The top two tackles go top ten and then a drop to tackles Shanahan won’t be interested in. The tackle he could want is Trevor Goosby of Texas, 6-7/312. He’s clocked 25 on the GPS. If Goosby runs well at Indy, he’ll move up. He’s a mid-to-late 2nd round pick as of now.
Trading up for Love is too much of a climb. Sadiq is a possibility, and he’s a rare two-way TE that can block and catch but a little short at 6-3/245. Most mocks slot him to Kansas City picking around 15; the Niners would need to jump the Chiefs. Possible but unlikely. Dealing up for a wide receiver, there’s not a clear need given the depth in this class. The same applies to edge.
I would consider a move up for Love or Sadiq. In my view, the Niners need a playmaker to replace a critical core piece. They need young impact, Love or Sadiq provide it. However, that’s not how the Niners think. I expect Shanahan will ride the core straight into the glue factory, and replacing them is up to the next guy.
By Position
Best available around 20, albeit early in the draft eval process:
Offense:
QB, RB, TE – Not unless they trade up.
IOL – 2nd and 3rd, 1st is too early. Vega Ioane of Penn State is the top guard, a 6-4/334 mauler, not a Kyle pick.
OT – They didn’t scout Caleb Lomu (Utah) vs. BYU. Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) is a 6-7/366 mountain, not a Kyle pick. At this point I think it’s Goosby, but not in the 1st unless he blows minds and stopwatches at the Combine.
WR – If they pick offense in the first, this is the likely position. Makai Lemon (USC) 5-11/195, Denzel Boston (UW) 6-4/209, Chris Bell (Louisville) 6-2/220.
Defense:
Edge – David Bailey (Texas Tech) 6-3/250, Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) 6-2/248
LB –CJ Allen (Georgia) 6-1/235, Sonny Styles (Ohio St) 6-4/235.
DB – Mansoor Delane (LSU) 6-1/187, Colton Hood (Tenn) 6-0/195.
1st Round Targets
Edge is the most likely pick — a huge need, BPA at 20, and it fits the draft history. The team won’t know when Nick Bosa returns, and having the weakest pass rush in the league compromises the defense. Bailey and Howell are the likely targets, fitting the size/speed profile the Niners covet with 12.5 and 11.5 sacks respectively. The Niners will hope one lasts until their pick. After that, the edges are bigger and slower, and they pivot to another position.
Linebacker is a clear need. Allen has been comped to Roquan Smith, an elite diagnostician with serious speed. Styles is a proven playmaker with more size. DB has some great choices. In my view, Delane is the best cover corner, but probably gone before the Niners pick. Receiver, I love Lemon, but the Niners may be looking for more size, and it’s which of the tall receivers they like.
Projection
1. Edge – if Bailey or Howell is on the board. I prefer Bailey’s speed. If they’re both gone…
2. LB – Allen or Styles. I prefer Allen’s speed. Or…
3. WR – If Lemon is on the board and they fall in love.
4. DB – If Delane lasts. I don’t think he will.
Trade up for Love or Sadiq, but unlikely. Down if they think Allen or Styles will still be there.
2nd Round
This should be the offensive line pick; it’s where the talent falls.
1. Tackle – Goosby’s speed will catch Shanahan’s attention. He can begin at LG and move to LT post-Trent.
2. Center – Iapani Laloulu (Oregon) 6-2/325 power finisher and solid in pass pro. Connor Leu (Auburn) 6-3/303 is the top center, but he may return to school, comped to Tyler Linderbaum.
3. Guard – Iowa’s Gennings Denker plays tackle but would move inside in the NFL. The top run blocker, an undertaker, he enjoys burying people. Has enough quickness to play wide zone. Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 6-5/320 is another option, more power than speed.
3rd Round
This is a who falls pick. Weapon is the historic trend, can also look at OL again, or the crater at safety.
1. WR – The Niners sent three scouts to Notre Dame’s last game, not just to see Love, but this guy, Malachi Fields, 6-4/220, 32-596-5, 18.6 average. He can be why they pass at receiver in the 1st and 2nd. Another WR option is Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) 6-2/209, 45-609-10, 13.5 average.
2. Safety – A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 6-0/222. Nine picks in college. The Niners need a playmaker with ball skills.
3. TE – Michael Trigg (Baylor) 6-4/240. Productive, 43-649-6, good YAC player, not a great blocker.
4. Center - Brian Parker II (Duke) 6-5/300 technically sound. Not the athlete Graham Barton is. Jake Slaughter (Florida) 6-4.5/294 a top performer at center this year, needs to add power and bulk.
Mock 1.0
1. David Bailey (Texas Tech) Edge 6-3/250. 12.5 sacks.
Alternate picks: Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) Edge 6-2/248, 11.5 sacks, CJ Allen (Georgia) 6-1/235 LB, 78 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
2. Trevor Goosby (Texas) OT 6-7/312. The fastest lineman.
Alternate pick: Iapani Laloulu (Oregon) C 6-2/325. Power finisher and solid in pass pro.
3. Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) WR 6-4/220. Size/speed and explosive, averaging over 18 yards per catch.
Alternate pick: A.J. Haulcy (LSU) S 6-2/222. Ball skills playmaker.