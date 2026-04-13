Why the 49ers are Showing Pre-Draft Interest in Chris Brazzell

The San Francisco 49ers have been checking out wide receivers before the 2026 NFL draft. Chris Brazzell from Tennessee is reportedly being brought in by the 49ers as one of their 30 pre-draft visits. While only eight visits have been reported, five of them are wide receivers. What does Brazzell bring and when would the 49ers have to take him?

Where Chris Brazzell translates to the NFL

Brazzell may be the best deep threat in the draft. He has legitimate speed and has a great ability to track the ball over his head. Brazzell also knows how to use his speed to threaten defenders, but also sink his hips and turn back to the ball to create quick separation on comeback routes. When he is on the field, teams have to respect the deep ball.

Where Chris Brazzell must improve in the NFL

He is tall, think and a bit lanky. He can catch the ball away from his body with his arms, but he also is not going to be the most physical receiver with the ball in the air. He will struggle at the line of scrimmage when bigger defenders are able to get their hands on him as well. He will be at his best when he is able to slide off of the football, get a step or two start, and attack vertically down the field. He may be more complementary than a do-everything player.

NFL comparison for Chris Brazzell

A good stylistic and physical NFL comparison for Chris Brazzell is DJ Chark. Chark was a second-round pick and has had a 1,000-yard receiving season, along with five total years going over 500 yards. When he was on the field, he was a respected deep threat, and teams had to account for him. However, most of his game was just the deep ball, and once he began to lose speed, he was a lot less valuable to NFL teams.

Does Chris Brazzell fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Chris Brazzell goes around the 59th pick in consensus mock draft boards. The 49ers pick 58th, so they are likely viewing him as an option for that second-round pick. If they miss out on the big names in the first round, he will be one that they are looking at. Still, right now, his role looks too similar to Ricky Pearsall, who takes the top off defenses for the team now. Could Brazzell slide into the slot, or is he insurance for Pearsall?