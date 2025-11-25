Why the 49ers' win over the Carolina Panthers was ugly yet important

Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in the first half, but Carolina only had three points to show for it, and that was the game in a 20-9 49ers victory. According to NFL analysts, the win gives the Niners over an 85% chance of making the playoffs.

Breaking down Purdy

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Purdy is still debating internally whether he should run or not, and that led to two of the picks. He stepped out of pressure and up to get clear, but then looked to get the ball out quickly, even when the pressure wasn’t close. When Purdy hurries like that, he doesn’t set his feet and throws lifeless floaters.

Two of the lob balls were picked by Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn, proving why he was the 8th overall pick in the 2021 Draft. He has the speed to jump routes and make a play on the ball. Purdy either did not see or account for him. Horn was hurt toward the end of the first half and didn’t play in the second.

For Purdy, this has always been a question about his game. The need to not panic under pressure and avoid making bad decisions with the ball. He ignored open check down targets and forced the ball 15 yards middle. He should have learned this lesson by now. This was a key question throughout last season. No progress has been made, Purdy keeps repeating the exact same mistake.

If Purdy plays like this against Cleveland next week, the Niners will lose. The Browns have 15 sacks in their last two games.

Game Balls

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey –24 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, and seven receptions for 53. The NFL’s iron man this year delivers once again on 31 touches.

George Kittle – six catches for 78 yards and a lead blocker on McCaffrey’s longest runs. Kittle and McCaffrey combined for 17 of Purdy’s 32 targets.

Ji’Ayir Brown – Two picks on smart reads of the quarterback to react in time and make the play. The first pick in the end zone was one of the most important plays of the night.

Robert Saleh – His game plan took away the Carolina receivers in zone, as Tetairoa McMillian and Xavier Legette combined for just five catches and 57 yards. Saleh dared Bryce Young to win by throwing to the backs. Carolina finally built a rhythm on five straight plays to Chubba Hubbard and then went deep to McMillian, who beat Renardo Green with no safety help on a 29-yard touchdown. By then, the game was already over.

Big Picture

The 49ers have one easy game remaining, Tennessee at home after the bye week. The other four are going to be tough matchups, including Cleveland on the road next week, where the forecast for Sunday is light snow, 38 degrees, and 13 mph winds.

The deck will be stacked against Purdy, given this performance and the forecast in Cleveland. However, it also provides an opportunity for Purdy and Kyle Shanahan to slay some personal dragons. That will be the narrative heading into Sunday.

Read more