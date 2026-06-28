NFL Expert Gives 49ers' Offensive Weapons Fifth-Best Ranking

The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season showed they needed to improve on offense after injuries impacted the roster so heavily, with practically every key player either missing significant game time or playing banged up.

George Kittle endured one of the toughest injury-hit seasons of his career. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall also battled through injuries for much of the year, while Brandon Aiyuk didn't play a single snap and could be released in the coming weeks. The 49ers also traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, leaving them with significant changes to their offensive core.

The front office brought back Kendrick Bourne and signed DeMarcus Robinson last season to bolster their receiving depth, with both additions proving valuable as injuries mounted throughout the year.

But Bourne has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Aiyuk won't play another snap in red and gold, and Jennings ultimately rejected what was considered a strong contract offer before finding a new home with the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, the 49ers were forced to overhaul their wide receiver room.

In response, they signed future Hall of Famer Mike Evans to a very team-friendly deal, added Christian Kirk and selected De'Zhaun Stribling in the draft. Those additions complement Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, who are expected to be the offense's primary weapons in 2026.

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell believes that, despite the injuries that plagued the 49ers last season and Evans' difficult 2025 campaign, health will be the biggest factor in determining just how explosive San Francisco's offense can be.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"OK, but should we be optimistic? Of course! We're not far removed from McCaffrey, Kittle and Evans all having elite seasons," wrote Barnwell.

"McCaffrey wasn't quite as efficient as a runner in 2025 as you might like, but he added 924 receiving yards for his third 2,000-scrimmage-yard season.

"Kittle already is far along in his rehab, per reports, and might be ready to start the season. Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons might have ended because of injury, but he was incredibly consistent for a decade and was still extremely efficient as recently as 2024.

"And Pearsall averaged 2.0 yards per route run last season.

"There's a No. 1 playmaker group on paper here, but it requires the new big three in San Francisco to stave off both aging and injury in 2026."

Time will tell whether that proves to be the case. But all signs point to the 49ers maximizing their Super Bowl window after Trent Williams signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.