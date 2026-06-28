NFL Expert Gives 49ers' Offensive Weapons Fifth-Best Ranking
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The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season showed they needed to improve on offense after injuries impacted the roster so heavily, with practically every key player either missing significant game time or playing banged up.
George Kittle endured one of the toughest injury-hit seasons of his career. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall also battled through injuries for much of the year, while Brandon Aiyuk didn't play a single snap and could be released in the coming weeks. The 49ers also traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, leaving them with significant changes to their offensive core.
The front office brought back Kendrick Bourne and signed DeMarcus Robinson last season to bolster their receiving depth, with both additions proving valuable as injuries mounted throughout the year.
But Bourne has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Aiyuk won't play another snap in red and gold, and Jennings ultimately rejected what was considered a strong contract offer before finding a new home with the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, the 49ers were forced to overhaul their wide receiver room.
In response, they signed future Hall of Famer Mike Evans to a very team-friendly deal, added Christian Kirk and selected De'Zhaun Stribling in the draft. Those additions complement Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, who are expected to be the offense's primary weapons in 2026.
ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell believes that, despite the injuries that plagued the 49ers last season and Evans' difficult 2025 campaign, health will be the biggest factor in determining just how explosive San Francisco's offense can be.
"OK, but should we be optimistic? Of course! We're not far removed from McCaffrey, Kittle and Evans all having elite seasons," wrote Barnwell.
"McCaffrey wasn't quite as efficient as a runner in 2025 as you might like, but he added 924 receiving yards for his third 2,000-scrimmage-yard season.
"Kittle already is far along in his rehab, per reports, and might be ready to start the season. Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons might have ended because of injury, but he was incredibly consistent for a decade and was still extremely efficient as recently as 2024.
"And Pearsall averaged 2.0 yards per route run last season.
"There's a No. 1 playmaker group on paper here, but it requires the new big three in San Francisco to stave off both aging and injury in 2026."
Time will tell whether that proves to be the case. But all signs point to the 49ers maximizing their Super Bowl window after Trent Williams signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal