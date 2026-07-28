Why It's Crucial for the 49ers to Trade for Vita Vea

Renowned defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after contract negotiations stalled.

Vea prefers to be traded to a team in California, per The Athletic's Ted Nguyen. This is a prime opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their defense by pursuing him.

However, there is another reason why they must trade for Vea. Rather, they have no choice but to go after him because of it.

Why it's crucial

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Acquiring Vea would mean that the 49ers prevented him from going to the Los Angeles Rams. Do not think for one second that the Rams aren't pondering calling the Buccaneers for him.

Yes, they are waiting to see if Aaron Donald will come out of retirement. But how long can they wait? If anything, this is their sign to press Donald and move on from him.

Trading for a player like Vea doesn't come around often. And once he's off the table, whether he's traded or retained by Tampa Bay, there is no other recourse.

The Rams will feel the urgency to go after Vea the same way they felt it when Myles Garrett was on the table. They're going all in on the 2026 season.

No one should doubt the Rams' willingness to make another trade. Vea would improve their defense by giving them a dominant inside presence.

The same goes for the 49ers. Vea would be insane on their defense, especially in a five-man front that defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is implementing.

Imagine a defensive front consisting of Nick Bosa, Osa Odighizuwa, and Vea. That alone makes it a scary defensive line for any offense to face.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs on the field during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have all of the convincing factors in the world to trade for Vea. Not only can it significantly boost their own ranks, but they can also avoid a disastrous scenario where he ends up on the Rams.

Besides, strengthening the inside of the defensive line is best for the 49ers. There are no options to consider on the edge. All of their chips are on rookie Romello Height to secure that spot.

Otherwise, they have no one else to turn to. It makes sense for them to get Vea to pair with Odighizuwa and rotate with Mykel Williams for a monstrous interior.

Should the 49ers be convinced, all that's left for them is to figure out what they can send to the Buccaneers. Maybe a third-round pick is enough to get it done, especially since Vea wants a new deal.

That's ultimately the biggest hurdle for the 49ers in acquiring Vea. He wants a new extension, and while the 49ers have the salary cap space to take it on this year, it'll be trouble in 2027.

A majority of their cap space now will be taken up next year when they roll it over. That is when a bunch of deals spike up, so they're hoping to absorb it with that extra space.

Vea's new deal could derail that plan, which means a few restructures will be needed to kick that spike down the road. It's worth it to bring him a player of his caliber and to block the Rams.

Pull the trigger. If the 49ers believe 2026 is there year, then they will make this trade a reality.

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