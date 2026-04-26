One Obvious Win for the San Francisco 49ers During the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers were active throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, making multiple trades, most of which involved moving down the board. However, the team also made a notable player move, trading linebacker Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick, No. 152 overall.

The San Francisco 49ers Trade Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys

The decision reflects how the 49ers viewed their linebacker room heading into the season. Winters, a former sixth-round pick, spent two seasons in a depth role before stepping into a larger opportunity in 2025 when Dre Greenlaw left in free agency. While he showed some early stability in that role, his play became more of a concern when Fred Warner was out, as the drop-off in performance became more noticeable.

Last year, the 49ers signed Eric Kendricks and Garrett Wallow to replace Winters and Warner, and both quickly became better options than Winters despite just signing. The team also re-signed Wallow and brought back Greenlaw, further crowding the depth chart.

Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Beyond those moves, the 49ers already had multiple linebackers competing for roles, including Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, and Nick Martin. With so many options available, there was little room for Winters to carve out a meaningful role. At best, he projected as a third-string option, and with only one year remaining on his contract, the team was likely facing the possibility of losing him in free agency without receiving value in return.

Instead, the 49ers were able to turn that situation into a fifth-round pick. Considering Winters was originally selected in the sixth round and did not establish himself as a long-term starter, receiving a higher pick in return stands out as a notable outcome.

From San Francisco’s perspective, the move aligns with how they approached the roster during the draft. With limited opportunities for Winters to contribute and a crowded linebacker group already in place, converting him into a draft asset made sense within the broader strategy.

For the Cowboys, the trade suggests a different evaluation of Winters’ potential. Whether that comes from a need at the position or a belief in his development, the move indicates they see value in adding him to their roster.

Overall, in a draft weekend filled with movement and roster decisions, this trade stands out as a clear example of the 49ers maximizing value from a player who no longer fit into their plans.