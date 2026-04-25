Why the 49ers Decided to Trade Dee Winters

The San Francisco 49ers decided to trade Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick.

Naturally, ahead of and during the NFL Draft, there are always difficult decisions when it comes to trading players for additional picks.

San Francisco was no exception. Backup quarterback Mac Jones was frequently mentioned in trade speculation, but no deal ultimately materialized.

However, the team parted ways with Winters as they continue to reshape their roster heading into the new season.

John Lynch explains why the 49ers moved on from Dee Winters

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winters joined the franchise in 2023 after being selected in the sixth round, so trading him away for a fifth-round pick would indicate a return on investment.

Across his time in the City by the Bay, Winters contributed primarily on special teams and as a rotational defender, recording solid tackle numbers while showing flashes of brilliance.

"We made that trade today [Friday], and that's tough because Dee's a guy who's done a lot for us here," Lynch shared to reporters when discussing their Day 2 additions.

"Sixth-round pick out of TCU, but Dee is one of the favorite guys in that locker room amongst his teammates. He's done a lot for us on the field.

"We just felt like we were in a good position at linebacker, and Dallas has been really interested in him for a long time. And I'd say the talks probably started with myself and [Cowboys co-owner, EVP] Stephen Jones, when we were talking about Osa [Odighizuwa]. They've stayed on that. We kind of held it off for a while, and as we got there today, we just felt like it was the right thing to do for our team.

"It's a good opportunity for Dee. I think there's a lot of opportunity for him to shine, and just very grateful for Dee's time here and all his contributions he made to our squad."

This position group wasn't one the San Francisco 49ers needed to target in the draft, so getting an additional pick is the right move.

The depth chart currently stands with Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford, Jalen Graham, Nick Martin and Milo Eifler, providing a strong mix of experience, versatility, and special teams value across the unit.

Trading away Dee Winters is another example of fleecing the Dallas Cowboys, especially after getting Osa Odighizuwa, further strengthening the San Francisco 49ers roster. A good exchange.