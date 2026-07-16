One Overlooked Issue That Can Limit the 49ers’ Defense

It’s no secret that the biggest issue on defense for the San Francisco 49ers is at safety.

They barely did anything this offseason to improve it, which means their only option is to hope that at least one player steps up. We’ll see if that plan pans out for them, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

With that said, there is another issue with the 49ers' defense that they didn’t improve much either. This is an overlooked issue that can end up limiting them during the 2026 season, as it did last year.

A limiting factor

Texas Tech's Romello Height reacts to making a play against Oregon State during a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned overlooked issue is with the edge rusher position. This was a glaring issue for the 49ers last year, and it factored into their pass rush being irrelevant. Of course, being without Nick Bosa had much to do with it.

He should be back by Week 1 this year if not shortly after that. Still, even with him, the 49ers took a gamble approach with the position. The only noteworthy move the 49ers made this offseason was drafting Romello Height.

And as much as I am optimistic about Height, he can easily struggle this year. It wasn’t until his last year in college that Height performed incredibly well. He doesn’t have an impressive résumé overall.

Chances are, he doesn’t perform too well this year, or it’ll take him the majority of the season to flourish. Should either of those scenarios take place, the 49ers will be in a massive jam with their pass rushing.

I know they added Osa Odighizuwa to be a monster in the middle, and that will help significantly. But if the 49ers want to be a high-level defense, they’ll need another capable edge rusher opposite of Bosa.

That is why I have been pounding the table that Height can be the 49ers’ most impactful rookie this season. He has the perfect pathway laid out in front of him if he can seize the opportunity.

If he can’t, then there’s no other edge rusher that is likely to step up, and that will limit what the 49ers’ defense can be. It is going to take someone no one saw coming, which is basically anyone after Height, to help boost the pass rush on the edge.

Do the 49ers end up making the call to Joey Bosa? They might feel forced since their options aren't adequate.

The 49ers have placed all of their chips on the 25-year-old rookie from Texas Tech. Let’s see if he can turn in some diamond performances with all of that pressure on him.

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