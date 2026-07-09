4 Players Who Could Hold the 49ers Back This Season

Most of the attention for the San Francisco 49ers has revolved around the impressive additions they made this offseason.

While it’s justified to boast about it, all of that boasting could be for naught if one of the 49ers’ weaknesses emerges. Age and injuries have been the most common ones discussed, which is fair.

However, there are players on the 49ers who could hold them back. These players would be liabilities, a weakness that limits how great the 49ers can be in 2026. Let’s dive into who those players are and why.

S Ji’Ayir Brown

It wouldn’t surprise me if the 49ers made Ji’Ayir Brown a starter again. Kyle Shanahan is fond of him, so I’m sure he’ll give him that edge with Raheem Morris. But Brown shouldn’t start.

He’s not a starting-caliber player. He’s just not. The 49ers would be better off rolling with Marques Sigle, even though he wasn’t instilling much trust last year either.

The entire safety position is a liability to be blunt, but Brown is at the forefront of it. It’s already known who the player is. I don’t have any faith in him getting dramatically better. He was a liability before, and he’ll be one again.

LG Connor Colby

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the worst offensive lineman for the 49ers last season, regardless of snaps, was Connor Colby. It’s hysterical to say because when he came in as relief to Ben Bartch, he was excellent.

Colby looked like a polished lineman who would improve the more he played. But once he got his start, he was in shambles. Now, the 49ers have him as the favorite to be the starter at left guard this year.

If he wins it, it’ll hopefully mean he’s settled down, but it could also mean he’s their best worst option. There’s a lot of variance with Colby and the left guard position. It’s one of the 49ers that desperately need solidifying.

CB Renardo Green

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For some odd reason, this season feels like it’ll be an extremely positive one for Renardo Green or extremely negative. There is no in-between for him. He’ll either look great or continue to falter like last year.

If he does falter by busting coverages again, the 49ers will have a giant hole in their pass defense. They’ll need to either bench him or live with his deficiencies. In any case, he’d contribute to limiting the 49ers by not bouncing back from 2025.

DE Romello Height

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve been adamant that Romello Height has the best chance at being the most impactful 49ers rookie from this year’s draft class. He has amazing opportunities and responsibilities in front of him.

But that’s exactly why he can be a liability. There are a ton of expectations on him to be their effective pass-rushing specialist to complement Nick Bosa. The 49ers need him to live up to it.

Otherwise, they’re left with no other option. There isn’t another quality edge rusher they can just plug in. They’d have to explore free agency, which will reignite Joey Bosa’s link.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.