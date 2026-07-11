The San Francisco 49ers' Most Important Defensive Lineman Isn't Nick Bosa

Alfred Collins might be the least discussed player from the San Francisco 49ers' 2025 draft. However, he could just as easily be labeled the most important player from that draft. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report noted that the 49ers have enough shake-ups on their defensive front, the potential stability of the second-year lineman from Texas might be more important than anyone realizes.

No. 11 overall pick Mykel Williams probably comes to mind first, but he'll be hard-pressed to make an early impact coming off a torn ACL. Combine that with the fact Nick Bosa is also recovering from the same injury, and you can see why so much could fall on Collins—the team's second-rounder—to hold down the fort up front alongside newcomer Osa Odighizuwa. Brad Gagnon

San Francisco 49ers Need a Big Year From Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins in 2026

It is easy to understand why Collins flies under the radar. When he was drafted, he was a see-what-you-get type of pick. His job was to defend the run, and despite his big frame, he knew how to play with leverage. His size and strength were always going to translate to the NFL, and he immediately became a strong run defender.

However, he also fell into round 2 because he lacked pass rush juice. That showed in his first year as well. Collins had just one sack in his rookie season.

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So, it is easy to think that he is what he is and accept it after his rookie year. However, the team needs a bit more from him. Beyond that, his stability can go a long way.

First, the team has a lot of shaking up in the edge rusher room. Both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are coming back from ACL injuries. Bosa is an aging veteran, and there is no telling what condition he will be in when he gets back. Meanwhile, Williams was a rookie who was not flashing when he tore his ACL.

So, both of their starters on the edge are huge wildcards. The team should know what they are getting from Osa Odighizuwa. However, the veteran free agent is going to be new to the team, the scheme, and everything around him. So, it could take some adjusting.

With Bosa and Williams adjusting health-wise and Odighizuwa adjusting team-wise, Collins has quickly become the one pillar of stability on the line entering the year.

Beyond that, the run defense of Collins, combined with the pass rush explosiveness of Odighizuwa, could allow both players to lean into their strengths. So Collins will not be asked to do things he cannot, but rather improve on his own strengths.

If Collins can take that step, the line has a chance to be one of the most improved units in the NFL.