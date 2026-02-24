49ers Recommended to Trade Mac Jones for Steelers' Edge Rusher

The best trade collateral the San Francisco 49ers have to offer to improve their team is Mac Jones.

Without Jones, the 49ers most likely would’ve sunk in 2025. He performed extremely well for the 49ers, helping lead the team to five wins. That has dramatically raised his trade value.

Retaining him is the best course of action the 49ers should take, as Brock Purdy isn’t the most durable player. Nevertheless, Jones will be involved in trade scenarios all offseason.

That is why Bleacher Report recommended the 49ers trade Jones to the Pittsburgh Steelers for edge rusher Nick Herbig and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Here is their breakdown of the trade scenario.

Mac Jones for Nick Herbig

“Nick Herbig had a breakout campaign himself for the Steelers,” wrote Alex Ballentin. “He led the league in pass rush win rate and tallied 7.5 sacks. Pittsburgh is going to have a tough decision to make with a ton of money already invested in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

“If the Steelers can use Herbig to find a potentially long-term answer at quarterback that would be a good use of his breakout season. If the Niners can turn their backup quarterback into the player that leads the charge for their next generation of pass rush, that's a win.”

Acquiring Herbig, along with a sixth-round pick, isn't a bad move at all for the 49ers. His 7.5 sacks would've led the 49ers, and his 45 pressures tallied would've been second behind Bryce Huff (48).

Herbig is also extremely young. He's only 24 years old and doesn't turn 25 until November. The main issue with him is he's entering the final year of his rookie deal.

If the 49ers trade for him, they should be inclined to extend him. That means they have to extensively scout him. Extending him has to come with confidence that Herbig will continue to ascend.

Part of why his numbers were excellent is that he wasn't the top pass-rushing option on the Steelers. That honor belongs to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Herbig will never need to be viewed as the top pass rusher with Nick Bosa on the team, but he can't be a player who's only efficient because of others. The 49ers can find cheaper options for that.

There's also the option of the 49ers acquiring Herbig and letting him play out his deal. Jones was on the last year of his deal anyway. At least this way, they immediately improve one crucial area.

Plus, if the 49ers are going to let Jones go, it should be for a premium position. This isn't a trade I'd advocate for the 49ers to execute, but it's not a far-fetched one either.

