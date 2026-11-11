One Trade the 49ers Were Wise to Stay Away From

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, which means the San Francisco 49ers will be content having only made two trades.

It would've been awesome if they pulled the trigger on another defensive lineman, but all in all, they did a fine job with the two trades they executed.

But it's not just about the trades they made. It's also about the trades they didn't make. The one player asset the 49ers have is quarterback Mac Jones.

The Minnesota Vikings checked in with the 49ers for Jones before finalizing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins. Minnesota desperately needed a quarterback.

The 49ers could've reeled in a nice haul from the Vikings had they drawn out negotiations. However, the 49ers were wise to stay away from trading Jones to Minnesota.

It would've been a poor move to give the Vikings, who are one threat to the 49ers in the NFC, a starting-caliber quarterback. That would've given the Vikings refreshed playoff hopes.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their vaunted defense will already be a ton for the 49ers to handle. Without a quarterback, it makes defeating them in two weeks and in the playoffs, if they make it, feasible.

The 49ers have a strong path to making the Super Bowl this season. They are, without a doubt, the best team in the NFC.

If they had traded Jones to the Vikings, they would've made their path to the Super Bowl increasingly difficult. Minnesota is arguably the toughest NFC threat to the 49ers because of its defense.

All they needed was competent quarterback play to make them a serious threat. Given that the Vikings gave up a third-round pick for Cousins, that wouldn't have been worth it for the 49ers.

They likely viewed it that way as well, which is why they held a firm and high price for the Vikings for Jones. It's extremely wise of them, because the temptation to trade Jones is there.

Thankfully, they resisted it. Losing Jones hurts them much more than any positive gains from a 2027 third-round pick. Plus, if Brock Purdy ever gets hurt, they are done for.

Jones keeps them alive if Purdy were to ever miss multiple games. He did it last year. The last thing the 49ers wanna do is be their own worst enemy, which trading Jones to the Vikings would've done.

Kudos to them for not making it happen.

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