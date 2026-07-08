Why the 49ers Are Both Overrated and Underrated Heading Into 2026

The current San Francisco 49ers roster can be seen as both overrated and underrated heading into the 2026 season.

There are valid arguments from both sides, with analysts and experts offering differing opinions.

Here's why the 49ers are simultaneously overrated and underrated.

The 49ers have a good roster, but there are several caveats

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers' front office has largely addressed the team's lingering weaknesses through free agency. Trading for Osa Odighizuwa was a smart move, while bringing back Dre Greenlaw strengthened a familiar position group. Retaining Eddy Piñeiro and Jake Tonges also made sense given their 2025 performances.

San Francisco also upgraded offensively by replacing what would have been an expensive extension for Jauan Jennings with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans on a team-friendly deal. The addition of Christian Kirk for very little salary cap cost only adds to the value of the offseason, leaving the 49ers looking stronger across several key areas of the roster.

However, there are still questions about what this team's ceiling truly is. Their NFL Draft was horrendous, and that's putting it mildly.

As a result, the 49ers are effectively covering their weaknesses with duct tape and hoping injuries don't expose the cracks.

The roster looks stronger on paper than it did a few months ago, but its success still hinges on key players staying healthy. Evans is coming off his worst season in virtually every major statistical category in 2025, while Kirk has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

The lack of standout young talent to ease the workload on the veterans also remains a concern. Draft pick De'Zhaun Stribling, for example, is highly unlikely to make a significant impact at wide receiver this season. If injuries begin to mount again, the 49ers' lack of depth in several key areas could quickly become a major issue.

The worrying lack of investment in the offensive line and pass rush could come back to haunt the 49ers, too. Trent Williams returning for at least another two years is positive, but their free-agent additions and draft investment up front still may not be enough to properly protect Brock Purdy.

Defensively, there are just as many concerns. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are returning from ACL injuries. That leaves new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris with the difficult task of turning a unit that finished with one of the NFL's lowest sack totals into one capable of replicating the pass-rushing success his Falcons defenses enjoyed.

The 49ers will need plenty of things to fall their way to go back to the Super Bowl, but there are compelling cases for why they can be viewed as both overrated and underrated.