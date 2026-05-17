The Three Most Significant 49ers' Matchups in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule places them at the top of the NFL in air miles traveled, with 38,105 total miles covered across the 18 weeks.

It’s set to be a tough season for the 49ers, with difficult matchups both at home and on the road.

Naturally, there are several key games on the schedule, but three stand out as the most significant, not including their four combined matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

There are plenty of reasons why the 49ers are still viewed as only the third-best team in the NFC despite missing the playoffs last season, and with a schedule this demanding, returning to the postseason could be difficult.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 vs the Denver Broncos

This will be the first big test at home for the 49ers, as the Denver Broncos are in a position where they have one of the best defenses in the league and a roster that will be an all-around tough test.

They won 14 games last season and reached the AFC Championship Game, and given the 49ers' offense, it will be a matchup that could reveal a lot about where San Francisco truly stands early in the season.

If the offensive line struggles or Brock Purdy faces heavy pressure throughout the game, it could quickly become one of the toughest home games on the entire schedule.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 @ the Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Kyle Shanahan is 0-5 against Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a record far from favourable, and one that Patrick Mahomes will likely relish adding to after fully recovering from the ACL injury that ended his previous season.

While the Chiefs are generally viewed as weaker than in recent years, Shanahan still hasn’t found a way past them, despite having stronger overall rosters on both sides of the ball in their previous two meetings. That history alone makes this one of the most psychologically significant games on San Francisco’s schedule.

Week 17: Sunday Night, Jan. 3 vs the Philadelphia Eagles

It’s always tough playing the Philadelphia Eagles, but since losing to them in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, the 49ers have shown they are capable of beating them regardless of who is available on the roster.

Whether it has been with a fully healthy lineup or depth options from the practice squad, the 49ers have consistently matched up well against Philadelphia in recent meetings.

But in its Week 17 slot, it could be seen as a must-win to make the playoffs.