Trent Williams' Praise for Brock Purdy Before Week 1 Vindicated After Win

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams shared some glowing words about Brock Purdy before Week 1's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Those words have now proven to be spot-on.

San Francisco controlled the game from the start in a 27-7 victory, thanks to touchdowns from Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson, all of which were thrown by Purdy.

"I think you look up the definition of 'leader,' I think Brock Purdy's picture is probably there," Williams said before the game.

"He's been a leader ever since he stepped on the field, being Mr. Irrelevant, last pick in the draft. From playing with the threes all the way to playing with the ones, he's been the same person. Been very constant.

"Very, very confident to have a guy like that in the huddle. He commands the huddle. He never gets rattled. And some of the throws he makes under pressure is just nothing short of phenomenal.

"He's a treat to watch. So, I'm excited for the Aussie fans to get their first glimpse of him. But he's the heart and soul of this team."

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' comments ring true. Despite a terrible throw from Purdy that resulted in his first interception of the season, he remained composed and delivered a good performance.

He finished 25-of-34 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, putting together a performance that earned him a 105.4 passer rating.

Stats aside, the most intriguing part of Purdy's performance was his composure and confidence. Now in his fifth season, his massive contract has done little to diminish the chip on his shoulder, and that can only be a good thing for the 49ers.

More importantly, his confidence gives him a sense of freedom on the field, allowing him to play decisively and elevate the players around him.

He might not be as flamboyant as some of the other franchise quarterbacks who regularly make headlines, but Purdy appears focused on three things: showing up, continuing to get better, and ultimately bringing another Super Bowl to the city of San Francisco.

It is far too early to say whether the 49ers will accomplish that this season, but the broader goal is clear. Purdy wants to keep improving and compete for championships, and his performance in Week 1 showed that mindset has not changed.

A good start, but there is still plenty of football to come. Purdy needs to stay healthy.