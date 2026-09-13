Trent Williams' Praise for Brock Purdy Before Week 1 Vindicated After Win
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San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams shared some glowing words about Brock Purdy before Week 1's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Those words have now proven to be spot-on.
San Francisco controlled the game from the start in a 27-7 victory, thanks to touchdowns from Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson, all of which were thrown by Purdy.
"I think you look up the definition of 'leader,' I think Brock Purdy's picture is probably there," Williams said before the game.
"He's been a leader ever since he stepped on the field, being Mr. Irrelevant, last pick in the draft. From playing with the threes all the way to playing with the ones, he's been the same person. Been very constant.
"Very, very confident to have a guy like that in the huddle. He commands the huddle. He never gets rattled. And some of the throws he makes under pressure is just nothing short of phenomenal.
"He's a treat to watch. So, I'm excited for the Aussie fans to get their first glimpse of him. But he's the heart and soul of this team."
Williams' comments ring true. Despite a terrible throw from Purdy that resulted in his first interception of the season, he remained composed and delivered a good performance.
He finished 25-of-34 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, putting together a performance that earned him a 105.4 passer rating.
Stats aside, the most intriguing part of Purdy's performance was his composure and confidence. Now in his fifth season, his massive contract has done little to diminish the chip on his shoulder, and that can only be a good thing for the 49ers.
More importantly, his confidence gives him a sense of freedom on the field, allowing him to play decisively and elevate the players around him.
He might not be as flamboyant as some of the other franchise quarterbacks who regularly make headlines, but Purdy appears focused on three things: showing up, continuing to get better, and ultimately bringing another Super Bowl to the city of San Francisco.
It is far too early to say whether the 49ers will accomplish that this season, but the broader goal is clear. Purdy wants to keep improving and compete for championships, and his performance in Week 1 showed that mindset has not changed.
A good start, but there is still plenty of football to come. Purdy needs to stay healthy.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal