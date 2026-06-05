Trent Williams is Relishing Having This 49ers Player Back

Trent Williams was stoked when he heard that the San Francisco 49ers signed Mike Evans.

Like any other player on the 49ers, he knows that his addition will significantly boost the offense. Evans is a future Hall of Famer, so just his presence alone brings excitement.

However, Evans isn't the only player the 49ers added who Williams has fired up. Bringing Dre Greenlaw back is adding to it, too. He's relishing his return.

Trent Williams fired up to have Dre Greenlaw back

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Having Dre back, that’s a brother. That’s one of our brothers,” Williams said at Week 2 of OTAs. “It sucked seeing him in the orange last year, but it’s family. You got unconditional love. Just seeing him come back, having him in that locker room, having that presence, that grit, that toughness he brings.

“It’s like having Batman and Robin back; him and Fred (Warner) are two of the best linebackers in the league, and we’re just so lucky to have both of them in the same room."

Greenlaw's return has done nothing but get everyone in the building excited. He's provided a boost to the 49ers before a single game has been played.

"I think there's a boost for everybody," said Kyle Shanahan at Week 1 of OTAs. "Everyone loves Dre being around, just the way he carries himself and how into football he is."

When you hear the way everyone talks about Greenlaw, it only emphasizes how obvious it would be that he'd return to the 49ers once the Denver Broncos released him.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Going to Denver was a tough decision for Greenlaw. It was a trying year for him that has possibly led to some regrets. But he's basking in the moment of being back with the 49ers.

"Unbelievable feeling. Just missing the guys and the organization," said Greenlaw on his first day back with the 49ers. "Just missing all of the workers in the organization, the coaches. It's just a sense of feeling like home is what I kind of got."

Greenlaw and the 49ers will be hoping he can rekindle the high-level form he left off on when he was last with the 49ers. That includes his limited 2024 action.

Even though Greenlaw wasn't fully fit, the little time he played for the 49ers, he clearly generated a significant impact. He's an influential player who raises the energy of every player on defense.

Bringing him back is a gamble worth taking.

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