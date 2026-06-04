Where Colin Cowherd Put 49ers Signing Mike Evans in Offseason Ranking

One of the best, if not the best, moves the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was signing Mike Evans in free agency.

The 49ers managed to add a player who is not only excellent but also helps address their top need. It’s not often that a team can do that, especially at a bargain cost.

Evans didn’t have money at the top of his desires. He prioritized fit and the ability to be Super Bowl contenders. It worked out perfectly for the 49ers. Still, some people will push back on it being a great move.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is one of those people. He likes the 49ers signing Evans, but he’s not overly thrilled about it. That’s why, in his top 10 offseason additions ranking, he has ranked the 49ers' signing of Evans at No. 9.

Why Cowherd ranked Evans signing No. 9

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Why is he this low? Injuries are an issue,” said Cowherd. “I do think he’s a grown-up and adds to the stability to a receiving corps that’s been high-maintenance between Aiyuk and Deebo.

“I like Mike Evans a lot. He’s a Hall of Fame player, but again, there is an injury reality that we have to wrap our brains around.”

Make no mistake: the 49ers signing Evans ranked at No. 9 is impressive. There were a ton of moves made this offseason, including trades and draft selections. This isn’t a diss to the 49ers at all.

Even though Cowherd doesn’t have much positivity to share with his ranking. It’s a great ranking, and his explanation is fair. Evans can very well begin to break down with his body.

Last year, he missed nine games due to a broken collarbone and hamstring injuries. Now, breaking a collarbone isn’t a concern. The real concern resides with his hamstring because it’s a soft-tissue injury.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a thirty-three yard pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That can linger, especially since Evans will be 33 years old this upcoming season. He’s at the age where professional athletes start to endure an uptick in injuries, like hamstring injuries. Last year could be the beginning.

It could also just be a one-off, and he goes back to being an exceptionally healthy player. But at his age, it’s fair to be concerned that his body is beginning to break down. It happens all the time.

That’s why the 49ers were reluctant to rework and extend Trent Williams’ contract this year. They know he’s susceptible to start falling off a cliff with his health and performance.

The bright side for the 49ers is that if Evans does prove to be an injury issue, they can cut ties with him after the season without any long-term repercussions on their salary cap.

It’s part of what makes signing Evans an excellent one. The 49ers get to roll the dice this year, and if it pans out, they’ll keep him through 2027. A rare low-risk, high-reward scenario that they wisely took.

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