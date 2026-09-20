Trent Williams Reveals Fred Warner’s Importance to the 49ers’ Offensive Success

The San Francisco 49ers roster can't stop praising Fred Warner and his influence on this organization.

After all, the praise is justified. In Week 1, he made franchise history again, becoming the new 49ers' all-time tackle leader.

But beyond the stats, Warner’s intensity and seriousness at work show up not only in big-game performances, but every day in camp and training. He might be the biggest tone setter of them all.

"I think Fred may be a bigger singular reason why the offense is as far along as it is this early, because going against Fred in camp every day is a 'B-word,'” Williams told reporters this week.

“He understands the offense, he knows what we want to do, he understands body language. So your play action has to really look like play action if you want to get a ball off in practice.

"It just makes you be a better offense, and he’s gonna let you hear about it. Every play he makes, you’re going to hear three seconds of screaming, see him flex. That’s my teammate, we’re still competitive, too, though.

"Anybody who touches that ball, you’ve got to be prepared because he’s swinging, and I mean, he’s so accurate with the punch.

"Accidents still happen, but it definitely trains you and it hardens you and it makes you ready for the week. I don’t know if we get him as ready to play as he gets us ready to play, but he’s a godsend for us."

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The vast majority of the NFL doesn't take the game as seriously as Warner. His attention to detail is one of his best traits, which he brings in practice which only helps the entire roster improve.

Warner makes camp and practice a demanding environment for everyone on offense, which not only forces the unit to execute at a high level, but also pushes each player to find ways to improve.

That relentless pursuit of improvement is the embodiment of Kyle Shanahan’s culture: creating an environment where players are constantly challenged, held to a high standard and encouraged to get better every day.

I like to think Williams' training performances played a role in the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was incredible at stopping Myles Garrett, and full credit to him for still showing why he's a generational talent at 38.

Warner’s return is so crucial after suffering that season-ending injury last year. His presence means so much to this 49ers team.