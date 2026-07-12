49ers Sunday Mailbag: The Final Player the 49ers Should Add to the Team

Here are my answers to eight 49ers questions that were submitted by readers on X.

If you missed last week's mailbag, check it out here.

From JD13

I'm a Ravens fan, but if you were the 49ers GM, what player would you like to add to your team to make them a Super Bowl contender?

I would add the player the Ravens almost added before failing his physical -- Maxx Crosby. Here's why. He's a top-five defensive end in the NFL. His base salary is reasonable. He's a leader during games and at practice. He would be the hardest-working player on the team. If the 49ers don't trade for him, another contender such as the Eagles or Bears could. If the 49ers add Crosby to a defensive line that already has Nick Bosa and Osa Odighizuwa, they would have a top-five pass rush in the NFL, which means they'd have the players to take down Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks. Without Crosby or a player of his caliber, the 49ers simply don't have a defensive line that can compete with the ones in their division, particularly in Seattle and Los Angeles.

From Carter Yermus

Do you agree with my take that the 49ers should pursue Jalen Carter instead of Maxx Crosby?

No. Crosby is older and coming off a torn meniscus, but he's sets the culture in the organization. He shows everyone how to work and how to show up every day like a professional. That's not Carter. He was great in 2024, but not great in 2025, and he was completely invisible against Spencer Burford and Dominick Puni in the Eagles' Wild Card playoff loss to the 49ers this past season. Carter is one of the most talented defensive tackles in the league, but his motor is hot and cold and his character is questionable, too. I sincerely doubt the 49ers ever would consider trading for him.

From 49ers4Life

The 49ers have a 2-year Super Bowl window with the core (Trent Williams, CMC, George Kittle, now Mike Evans, maybe Nick Bosa/Fred Warner). Do you think that’s true with Brock Purdy at quarterback, and can they get it done?

No. It's essentially the same core that couldn't win the Super Bowl in 2023 when most of the stars were better than they are now. Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle and Bosa aren't improving. And Evans looked like a shell of himself last season in Tampa. If the 49ers miss the playoffs this upcoming season, I wouldn't be surprised if ownership does a hard reset and gets rid of older, expensive players such as McCaffrey and Bosa, and finally starts to rebuild. If the 49ers make the playoffs but fall short of the NFC Championship game, I could see this core getting one more year in 2027 to win a Super Bowl. But I think their window is closed.

From Bernard Horner

Which are the biggest Shanahan/Lynch mistakes that have prevented the 49ers from winning it all, while two divisional opponents during this period have won the Super Bowl?

Where should we start? There are so many. Not scouting or drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo instead of continuing to tank so they could draft Josh Allen. Trading DeForest Buckner essentially for Javon Kinlaw. Not signing Tom Brady in 2020. Not trading for Matthew Stafford in 2021. Trading three first-round picks and a third for Trey Lance, which was one of the worst trades ever. Drafting Jake Moody. Not knowing the overtime rules in one Super Bowl, allegedly. Abandoning the run with a lead in the third quarter of two Super Bowls. Giving Brandon Aiyuk the worst extension of all-time, a four-year, $120 million deal, then voiding his guarantees after seven games because he got injured and violated a technicality in his contract. Not giving Aiyuk back his guarantees when he was healthy and could have helped the 49ers win a Super Bowl last season. Making Brock Purdy the sixth-highest-paid player in the NFL. Constantly reaching in the draft, particularly in the early rounds. Training next to a massive electrical substation. Hoarding more than $70 million in cap space, which they could be using to make their team better right now.

From Phil Lee

Do you think the front office has realistically balanced loyalty with long-term roster building, or are they risking another season where injuries derail a talented team?

Honestly, they made a more concerted effort to get younger last offseason. This offseason, they brought back Dre Greenlaw, who started just seven games last season. And to make room for him in the starting lineup, they traded Dee Winters, who started 17 games last season. It seems like the 49ers are primed to use the injury excuse once again if the season goes off the rails.

From Lookio

Which 49ers player should change positions and why?

Mykel Williams. He's a defensive tackle in a defensive end's body. He can set the edge, but he can't rush the quarterback from that position. He needs to put on 30 pounds and become a full-time defensive tackle, as Arik Armstead did. Otherwise, Williams will be nothing more than a tweener without a true position.

From 32BeatWriters

What do you expect the backfield to look like behind CMC in terms of role and snap share?

If the 49ers truly were optimistic about Jordan James, they would have taken Kaelon Black in Round 3. Black is two years older than James and will have every opportunity to be McCaffrey's main backup. That being said, the 49ers rarely take McCaffrey off the field, so neither Black nor James will play much while McCaffrey is healthy. If McCaffrey goes down, Black and James probably will split carries. That's what they did in college.

From Big A

Who do you think is an underrated or under-the-radar player on each offense and defense that could be keys to the 49ers' success?

On offense, the most underrated player is backup tight end Jake Tonges. He produced in every game last season when George Kittle was out. This season, Kyle Shanahan has to figure out ways to use them at the same time, because Tonges is much more dangerous than 35-year-old fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Opponents want the 49ers to play their fullback over Tonges at this point in each of their careers. On defense, the most underrated player is Renardo Green. He has intercepted just two passes since high school, so he's not a top-level playmaker. But he has been among the league leaders in pass-breakups since he entered the league in 2024, and he's still improving.