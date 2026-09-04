5 49ers Who Need to Step Up in Week 1 vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have taken the wise approach of arriving in Australia a week before their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

It's clear that they want to do everything possible to win it, and rightfully so, given the long travel. However, they'll need some non-star players to step up to help defeat the Rams.

OL Carver Willis

The unofficial depth chart has Connor Colby listed as the starter at left guard, but I doubt he will start against the Rams. I'd imagine rookie Carver Willis gets the nod.

If that most likely happens, he will have an intense debut. Across from him will be Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Knowing that Willis is a rookie, they'll surely look to test him.

It's unfair to expect Willis to hold his own, even just half the time. But if he does okay for a handful of reps, just a quarter of them, the 49ers' offense won't be badly derailed.

Ultimately, Willis can't whiff on his assignments. If Donald and Garrett beat him, so be it. No one will hold it against him. What he can't do is look lost and limit the offense.

DT Alfred Collins/C.J. West

The 49ers' defensive front isn't intimidating at all going into this matchup. Injuries have played a key role in limiting the potential of what it can be.

Still, some players will need to step up, specifically Alfred Collins and C.J. West. The interior impact needs to be spot on, as it's the only lethal area on the 49ers' defensive line.

Even Nick Bosa should be considered a question mark. Collins and West have to make their presence felt in this game. They've had enough time to ramp up after their injuries in training camp.

And with Osa Odighizuwa opening things up next to them, it should allow Collins and West to thrive when one of them is out there with him against the run or pass.

DE Keion White

Speaking of the defensive front, the only hope for the 49ers to have someone adequate on the edge, aside from Bosa, is Keion White. It's probably unfair to ask that of him.

He still doesn't feel quite fully fit after training camp. But the reality is, the 49ers need him, with the defensive end depth thin. He's their best chance at boosting the position in this game.

If not, the 49ers will need Bosa to perform as if he never tore his ACL last year. It's asking a lot, especially after he missed a few weeks of practice with teninditis/soreness.

S Marquise Sigle

The first time the Rams played the 49ers, they made it a point to pick on Marquise Sigle. You can be sure that they'll do it again in this game.

Sigle starting this game is a toss-up, with Malik Mustapha coming back from a hamstring strain. Regardless of whether he starts, I'd imagine he gets some run on defense.

That is where he needs to make his stamp. He can't be a liability like he was in the past. It's okay if he gets beat once or twice, but it cannot happen every time.