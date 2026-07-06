What Fred Warner Must Do to Join the NFL's All-Time Greats
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Fred Warner's ascent to being one of the best linebackers in NFL history took a bit of a backseat in 2025 when he went down in the first game of the year with a season-ending ankle injury. Now that he is back and looks to be healthy in 2026, he is looking to continue to climb the list of all-time greats. With another All-Pro season, he would almost assure himself as a Hall of Famer.
Fred Warner is Climbing the All-Time Great Rankings With San Francisco 49ers
Warner has made the first-team All-Pro in four seasons. He made it for three straight years before his season-ending injury last year. So, if he can get back to his old ways, he should be a favorite to make his fifth All-Pro team.
As it currently stands, 17 linebackers have at least four first-team All-Pro honors. Warner is one of four who are not in the Hall of Fame. Bobby Wagner is the only other active player. NaVorro Bowman had four first-team All-Pro honors and is not a Hall of Famer, and while Zach Thomas has been very close, he has not made it yet, despite five first-team All-Pros.
There are only 12 linebackers that made first-team All-Pro five times. If Warner gets the honor this year, he would join Thomas, Bobby Bell, Patrick Willis, Chuck Howley, Derrick Brooks, and Luke Kuechly as the only five-time winners.
Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Bobby Wagner, and Junior Seau all had six All-Pro honors. Meanwhile, Mike Singletary and Ray Lewis had seven first-team All-Pro awards.
So, Warner is one terrific season away from being considered a near lock for the Hall of Fame. Two more All-Pro seasons would cement his status, and three more All-Pro seasons would have many in the media questioning if he is one of the best linebackers to ever play the game.
For what it is worth, Warner will be 30 years old this season. Only Lewis, Thomas, and Brooks earned two All-Pro honors after the age of 30. Sean Lee, Mike Vrabel, Thomas Davis, Demario Davis, Hardy Nickerson, Seau, and Wagner all were able to get one more first-team All-Pro under their belts at age 30.
So, Warner getting back to that elite level at his age is doable for one year. However, it would be much harder for him to sustain that success for three years. He would go down as an all-time great with three more elite seasons, because no one has done that over the age of 30.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley