Why 49ers LB Fred Warner Deserves to Win Defensive Player of the Year

It's only eight games into the season, but conversations surrounding San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his potential candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year need to start.

It's fair to say that his season-ending injury in Week 6 of 2025 left him hungry to get back on the field and prove himself again. He wasted no time at all as he became the franchise's all-time leading tackler, surpassing Patrick Willis in Week 1.

In fact, just look at the level he's performing at in 2026. So far, it's been all business from Warner: 77 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 41 assisted tackles, half a sack, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended. He has also registered 5.5 stuffs and nine stuff yards.

Those stats at the halfway point of the regular season are extremely impressive. He's producing these numbers without carrying an excessive workload, ranking 19th among linebackers in total snap counts. He's the best linebacker in the league for a reason.

Warner's first half of the season serves as a reminder of just how much the 49ers missed when he was sidelined last year. It also makes their run to the playoffs last season even more impressive, considering what they managed without such an influential defensive presence.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) runs on to the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, his return has highlighted just how important he is to the team, with his leadership and production helping San Francisco to a 7-1 record. Injuries across the defence remain prevalent, but it can be argued that Warner's availability makes him the most important piece of the entire unit.

These are all the reasons to be in the conversations for the Defensive Player of the Year conversations. An incredible stat line is one contribution, but he alone raises the standard for everyone, too.

There's plenty more football to be played before the DPOY candidates become more obvious, but favourable fixtures ahead and San Francisco's current standing in the NFC suggest the playoffs are on the horizon. One game at a time, though.

Warner has done more than enough to put his name into the DPOY conversation, but the challenge now is to maintain that momentum. There is still room for further improvement, and the opportunity to build on his already impressive numbers is there for the taking.

Given his mentality, attitude and importance to the 49ers, Warner will approach every game with the same mindset: doing everything he can to help his team prevail.