Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Ranked Low in Most NFL QB Rankings

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has once again been snubbed by NFL analysts and experts when discussing the league's best quarterbacks.

This time, Purdy was left out of ESPN's top-10 quarterback rankings, which were compiled from a survey of more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. The results suggest that many around the league still don't view him as one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks.

This is the reason why.

Brock Purdy missed half of the 2025 season

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really that simple. Purdy led the 49ers to a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks before rushing back from a turf toe injury far earlier than he probably should have. He ultimately missed the first half of the season after aggravating the injury.

Even while still dealing with the lingering effects of the turf toe, Purdy turned in several excellent performances after returning. But half a season isn't a good sample size when comparing him to the rest of the league.

Availability matters. Quarterbacks who played 16 or 17 games are obviously going to gain more acclaim. The last time Purdy was fully healthy throughout the entire regular season was when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl back in 2023.

Purdy's capabilities as a top-10 quarterback shouldn't be questioned. He's one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league; he's proven he can produce at a high level with or without key stars around him, and he delivered several performances last season that rank among the best of his career.

Just look at the tape. Purdy led the 49ers to wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears before producing one of his best performances against the then-defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf. He accomplished that without an elite supporting cast, further proving that his success isn't solely dependent on the talent around him.

But staying healthy is exactly what he needs to earn greater recognition. His story will always be remarkable because of where he was drafted, but a healthy, full season should finally command the respect he deserves.

Last season, the league showed more than ever that they recognise his talent, but proving he can consistently stay on the field will likely be the final step toward cementing his place among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

2023 was incredible, but perhaps the best from Purdy is still to come, especially if he can put together a second fully healthy season.