Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Ranked Low in Most NFL QB Rankings
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San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has once again been snubbed by NFL analysts and experts when discussing the league's best quarterbacks.
This time, Purdy was left out of ESPN's top-10 quarterback rankings, which were compiled from a survey of more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. The results suggest that many around the league still don't view him as one of the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks.
This is the reason why.
Brock Purdy missed half of the 2025 season
It's really that simple. Purdy led the 49ers to a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks before rushing back from a turf toe injury far earlier than he probably should have. He ultimately missed the first half of the season after aggravating the injury.
Even while still dealing with the lingering effects of the turf toe, Purdy turned in several excellent performances after returning. But half a season isn't a good sample size when comparing him to the rest of the league.
Availability matters. Quarterbacks who played 16 or 17 games are obviously going to gain more acclaim. The last time Purdy was fully healthy throughout the entire regular season was when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl back in 2023.
Purdy's capabilities as a top-10 quarterback shouldn't be questioned. He's one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league; he's proven he can produce at a high level with or without key stars around him, and he delivered several performances last season that rank among the best of his career.
Just look at the tape. Purdy led the 49ers to wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears before producing one of his best performances against the then-defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf. He accomplished that without an elite supporting cast, further proving that his success isn't solely dependent on the talent around him.
But staying healthy is exactly what he needs to earn greater recognition. His story will always be remarkable because of where he was drafted, but a healthy, full season should finally command the respect he deserves.
Last season, the league showed more than ever that they recognise his talent, but proving he can consistently stay on the field will likely be the final step toward cementing his place among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.
2023 was incredible, but perhaps the best from Purdy is still to come, especially if he can put together a second fully healthy season.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal