San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has teased retirement at the end of 2027, but has now stated he could play for even longer.

Back in April, Williams signed a two-year contract extension, meaning he will be 39 upon expiration.

He's previously said he's open to playing until he's 40, but he's also hinted that the contract he signed could be his last due to understandable family reasons. Nobody knows what he'll ultimately decide, of course, but his recent interview could suggest that he's considering playing well into his 40s.

“I’m a huge competitor. This game has changed my life in so many ways and I just can’t find a reason to let it go," Williams shared on Bay Area Radio Station KNBR.

"I know the accolades and everything is fine, me being 38 years old is fine, but I still have a passion to play this game. I think I’ve been supremely blessed to be able to have the ability and the mindset to take me deep into my career to where I still want more.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s an obsession of mine. Football is one of the things I dream about. I wake up thinking about it. I go to sleep thinking about it.

"If I still have the ability to put what I think is good productive play on film, it’ll be hard for me to look at my teammates in the face and hang my cleats up. As long as I feel that god gives me the grace to get out there and be the player I know I can be, I’m gonna be lacing them up.”

Realistically, Williams has all the leverage if he continues to produce at a high level. He's still one of the best players in the league at his position.

Whether that means continuing with the 49ers or elsewhere, nobody truly knows. What's certain is that San Francisco needs him right now. He's ranked second among tackles in the league by PFF with a 90.1 overall grade, second in pass-blocking grade with an 87.8, and fifth in overall grade with an 84.9.

Stats like these, especially when considering Williams' age, show that at 38, he continues to prove he's a once-in-a-generation player whose impact cannot be overstated.

No matter what happens, his importance to San Francisco remains undeniable, and replacing a player of his caliber would be an enormous challenge for the organization when the time of his departure arrives.