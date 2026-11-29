Why the 49ers will Beat the Seahawks without Brock Purdy
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You have to understand, Kyle Shanahan fully expects to beat the Seahawks today even though Brock Purdy won't play.
That's because the 49ers have Mac Jones. He's not as good as Brock Purdy when Purdy is fully healthy, but Purdy has an ankle injury and could miss multiple games. Meanwhile, Jones is fresh, he has been in Kyle Shanahan's system for two years, and he'll get to play with Mike Evans and Keenan Allen for the first time.
If Shanahan expected to lose today, he wouldn't play Evans, who was questionable leading into this game. He's still dealing with Achilles tendinitis. Today would be a great time to give Evans the week off so he can rest and heal up for the stretch run if the 49ers were conceding defeat at home to the Seahawks.
But Evans will play, and Jones has the arm to get him the ball. Plus, he has a play-caller who believes in him. No one in the world has a higher opinion of Jones than Shanahan does. Shanahan would have taken him with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the organization had allowed him to, and he refused to trade Jones at the deadline even though Purdy was playing at an MVP level.
Theoretically, Jones shouldn't have to do much to win this game. The Seahawks offense isn't good. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wide receiver in football, but they don't have anyone else they can throw to with confidence. And their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, is coming off an injury and has thrown nine interceptions in his past six starts. When the Seahawks lose, it's generally his fault.
Jones simply has to make fewer mistakes than Darnold, which shouldn't be difficult, because Darnold is a mistake machine. And the Seahawks know it. Expect them to call as many runs as they can just to avoid interceptions.
If the 49ers defense gives up more than 13 points, that would be alarming.
Can the 49ers offense score 14 points against the Seahawks at home with Jones at quarterback? Absolutely. Expect the 49ers to run the ball a ton as well, because there will be rain. Expect a low-scoring game.
But when the 49ers pass, Jones will have an elite play-caller and five playmakers on the field at all times. Meanwhile, Darnold has a rookie play-caller and just one player on his offense who scares teams.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Seahawks 13.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his family.Follow grantcohn