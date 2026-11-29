You have to understand, Kyle Shanahan fully expects to beat the Seahawks today even though Brock Purdy won't play.

That's because the 49ers have Mac Jones. He's not as good as Brock Purdy when Purdy is fully healthy, but Purdy has an ankle injury and could miss multiple games. Meanwhile, Jones is fresh, he has been in Kyle Shanahan's system for two years, and he'll get to play with Mike Evans and Keenan Allen for the first time.

If Shanahan expected to lose today, he wouldn't play Evans, who was questionable leading into this game. He's still dealing with Achilles tendinitis. Today would be a great time to give Evans the week off so he can rest and heal up for the stretch run if the 49ers were conceding defeat at home to the Seahawks.

But Evans will play, and Jones has the arm to get him the ball. Plus, he has a play-caller who believes in him. No one in the world has a higher opinion of Jones than Shanahan does. Shanahan would have taken him with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the organization had allowed him to, and he refused to trade Jones at the deadline even though Purdy was playing at an MVP level.

Theoretically, Jones shouldn't have to do much to win this game. The Seahawks offense isn't good. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wide receiver in football, but they don't have anyone else they can throw to with confidence. And their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, is coming off an injury and has thrown nine interceptions in his past six starts. When the Seahawks lose, it's generally his fault.

Jones simply has to make fewer mistakes than Darnold, which shouldn't be difficult, because Darnold is a mistake machine. And the Seahawks know it. Expect them to call as many runs as they can just to avoid interceptions.

If the 49ers defense gives up more than 13 points, that would be alarming.

Can the 49ers offense score 14 points against the Seahawks at home with Jones at quarterback? Absolutely. Expect the 49ers to run the ball a ton as well, because there will be rain. Expect a low-scoring game.

But when the 49ers pass, Jones will have an elite play-caller and five playmakers on the field at all times. Meanwhile, Darnold has a rookie play-caller and just one player on his offense who scares teams.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 17, Seahawks 13.