Why Brandon Aiyuk's Latest Move Could Backfire on Him

Brandon Aiyuk released a statement explaining why he has such a poor relationship with the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk has made it clear that he plans to return to the field, but does not plan to work with the 49ers as things get sorted out. However, in his admission that he will not be reinstating with the team, he is also giving the 49ers the upper hand when it comes to releasing him.

Brandon Aiyuk not Reinstating in NFL makes it easier for San Francisco 49ers to keep him

Because Aiyuk did not report to the team, they were able to put him on the reserve list. Because he is on this list, he does not count against the 53-man roster, and his cap hit does not impact the team. Any potential bonuses would not be paid out. Essentially, as it stands, Aiyuk has no impact on the 49ers, now or moving forward.

However, if Aiyuk does reinstate, he will push the 49ers hand. The 49ers will have to debate keeping his cap hit while he sits out, or finally giving into what he wants. Aiyuk has a $24.9M option that is due September 1st. If he applies to reinstate, the 49ers would be forced to pay that or release him.

So, Aiyuk simply has to reinstate before September 1, and the 49ers will almost certainly give him what he wants.

However, doing so would mean working with the 49ers. It would mean showing up to training camp and forcing the team to take you off of the practice field. At this point, it means everything that Aiyuk does not want to happen.

Aiyuk has made it clear that he plans to play football this season, and he prefers to play for the Washington Commanders. However, his actions are showing something different. This would make it tougher for the Commanders to decide if he should really be in their plans or not.

So, by giving his side of the story, he was able to give us an inside look into why he feels the way he does. However, because he feels so disrespected by the 49ers, he is now potentially making his chances of playing next year worse. Considering he just fired his agent, he might not have anyone in his ear letting him know.

It is a tough contradictory stance for him to continue to pull off. We will see if he changes his tone at some point.