Former NFL Coach Supports How the 49ers are Dealing With Brandon Aiyuk

One of the biggest questions being asked about Brandon Aiyuk is whether there is anyone around him to deliver the cold, hard truth to him for his social media antics against the San Francisco 49ers.

The answer to that is obviously no. Aiyuk doesn't even have an agent anymore. There's no one to advise him, and it's what led him to be isolated with no one supporting him.

Everyone is practically on the 49ers' side, including former NFL coach Jay Gruden. While appearing on 106.7 The Fan, Gruden was asked if he thinks Aiyuk is the victim. Here's his response.

Jay Gruden supports the 49ers

Niners receiver Brandon Aiyuk scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Gw | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“No I don’t. All you ask him to do is rehab at your facility or keep in close contact with your trainer while you’re hurt and that didn’t happen," said Gruden. "I don’t know what the hell pissed him off so bad.

"They gave him a hell of a contract. It’s not an unfair contract. I don’t know where the disdain came from, but I don’t think the 49ers are in the wrong at all. I think they’re doing everything every other NFL team would do in this situation.”

The more NFL figures come out and side with the 49ers, the more foolish Aiyuk looks. Former coaches, players, and general managers have all gone against Aiyuk.

He completely spazzed out on the 49ers. In a way, he went AWOL on them, and it wasn't for a justifiable reason either.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 204 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the way Aiyuk has conducted himself on social media in the last month, he's dug himself so far into a hole where no one can even somewhat support or validate him.

I've stated this over and over again in previous articles. All Aiyuk had to do was tell his side of the story and go about his business by posting workout videos.

Even if his reasoning wasn't sound for why he ghosted the 49ers, it wouldn't have turned the whole football world against him like it is now.

He's dug himself so deep into a hole that it's not a guarantee the Washington Commanders sign him when the 49ers eventually release him. He has no one to blame but himself.

Aiyuk is his own worst enemy by being unable to resist the temptation of trolling on social media. Soon, he will realize that foolish antics will earn him unfortunate prizes.

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