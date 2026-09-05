John Lynch Says 49ers Must Prove Themselves Before Making Big Trades
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The San Francisco 49ers will always find themselves at the center of trade rumors.
That was the case last year with Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, but none of them ultimately joined the team. In the end, time will tell whether that was the right choice.
The Garrett trade, in particular, when the Los Angeles Rams sent a first, second and third-round pick, along with an edge rusher, to the Cleveland Browns is something the 49ers could have easily matched. Alas, the San Francisco will always have trade rumors swirling around them.
According to general manager John Lynch, the 49ers’ approach to midseason trades is something that should be earned through success on the field rather than done simply for the sake of making a move. He cited in an interview with The San Francisco Standard: “I think the approach I take with that is that’s kind of earned by a team to put yourself in position. I think the approach I take with that is that’s kind of earned by a team to put yourself in position.”
"You hear a lot about that in baseball, probably more so than our game, because I think trades were more prevalent in baseball for a long time.
"If you look at like the last 10 years of our league, people have traded much more freely and used to kind of be an anomaly in the NFL when people would make an addition midseason. It just didn’t happen.
"It happens a lot more now. We’ve been part of that and we’ve added cornerstone players, Trent and Christian. We’ve added players that have had great impact. Emmanuel Sanders, Charles Omenihu. Keion White last year.
"It doesn’t always have to be the household name, but these guys have helped us along the way. I think a little bit that, and that’s not like a charge to a team, hey, you want us to keep adding, go earn it, but that’s just a reality of this league.
"Put yourself in position and then if it fits and the deal’s right, then yeah, but I do believe that is earned, and so we all have to go do exactly that, earn it, and then we can make a decision.”
Even if the 49ers need to be selective about when they make a blockbuster trade, the fact that they were repeatedly linked to elite pass rushers shows that adding one was a significant need to improve their roster.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal