Aidan Hutchinson and Myles Garrett Dream of Being on Same Team
Myles Garrett wants a trade and there's probably not a team in the NFL that doesn't want him, including the Cleveland Browns. Garrett has averaged 15 sacks a game for the last four years, is a four-time All-Pro and was the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, so what's not to like?
The Eagles, Commanders, Cowboys, and 49ers have all thrown their hats in the ring and now Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions has expressed interested in playing alongside Garrett.
Hutchinson recorded an episode of Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner's podcast The Squeeze during Super Bowl week in New Orleans after he had promised to be back for the big game. During the interview he was asked if there were any free agents had his eye on, with Lautner pointing out that he had been photographed talking with Garrett at the NFL Honors.
"If me and Myles were to pair up that would be... that would be deadly," said Hutchinson. "I was talking to him and we were at the Honors and we were just talking about what could be. You know? And although it's probably unlikely I think I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. But I mean our whole D line would be just totally elevated. That'd be a scary defensive line. And we get along too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”
A healthy Hutchinson and/or Garrett would have made a big difference in the divisional round this year when Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders running backs were lighting up their defense.