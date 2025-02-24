Ashton Jeanty Makes Decision on Doing Drills at NFL Scouting Combine
The Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty is seen as a top draft prospect this year, but he has chosen not to participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, which starts on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Jeanty will participate in the medical evaluations and team interviews, though, his agent Henry Organ told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The running back will, however, participate in the on-field drills at Boise State's Pro Day—the date for which has not been announced yet.
This news comes after it was announced that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also not be participating in the on-field activities at the NFL Scouting Combine. He will instead be focusing on his interviews with teams, like Jeanty.
Jeanty will stand out as a draft prospect in April based on the 2024 season he had. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, who had the smallest margin of victory for the award since 2009. He won the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards this year, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record. Jeanty finished just 27 yards behind Barry Sanders for the NCAA record.
In Sports Illustrated's most recent Mock Draft, Jeanty was projected to be selected No. 12 by the Dallas Cowboys in the draft. It would be a homecoming of sorts for Jeanty as he played high school football in Frisco, Texas.