2025 NFL Free Agency: Chicago Bears re-sign standout special teams player
A busy week continues for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles. A day after trading for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, Poles took care of some in-house business. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported on Thursday that the Chicago Bears and defensive back Josh Blackwell had reached agreement on a 2-year deal that will pay him as much as $6 million.
This dwarfs Blackwell's previous contracts with the Bears, neither of which hit even one million dollars, and it's the first contract he's signed that's longer than one year. Blackwell had himself a career year in 2024 and now the Chicago Bears have rewarded him.
Blackwell recorded his first career interception in London during Chicago's Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Later, in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, Blackwell was key to the punt return trick play and he returned it all the way for a touchdown. And he proved himself in 2024 to be a reliable backup to the nickel cornerback position, certainly better than what Chicago has had before.
While this isn't the kind of big move that shakes up a division, it's a good deal for the Bears and for Blackwell both. Chicago gets to keep a core contributor to special teams and Blackwell finally gets some long-term financial security. A true win-win, just like the win over Green Bay that Blackwell helped deliver.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —