Grading the Chicago Bears' trade for Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney
The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in a blockbuster move that instantly reshapes the Bears' offensive line.
Thuney brings the type of pedigree to the Chicago Bears offensive line that's been lacking for years. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024, marking the second season in a row that he's been acknowledged as one of the best guards in the NFL.
Thuney, who signed a five-year, $80 million contract in 2021, is entering a contract year in 2025. With the Chiefs placing the franchise tag on Trey Smith and the cost that comes along with it, they had no choice but to send Thuney packing.
The Thuney trade now marks two conescutive days that the Bears have taken bold steps to fix the offensive line in front of Caleb Williams. Chicago acquired Jonah Jackson for a 2025 sixth-round pick on Tuesday, and with Thuney now in place, the interior of the o-line has quickly flipped from a weakness to a strength.
Thuney's 2024 season was especially remarkable because of the time he spent at left tackle. He played 389 snaps on the edge when Chiefs needed it most. His versatility will be a plus, but there's no doubt he's now the centerpiece of the offensive line.
The grade for this trade is a no-brainer. Ryan Poles gets an A+. He sent a meaningless 2026 mid-round pick for one of the best guards in the NFL who still has several seasons of quality production left in his body.
The Chicago Bears have made it clear they will do whatever it takes to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, and they've already taken two massive steps forward just days before 2025 free agency begins.