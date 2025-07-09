All-NFC North Team: Montez Sweat's down year evident in voting
When defensive end Montez Sweat's 2024 season is scrutinized, he obviously fell short of what the Bears need from its highest paid player.
Sweat was brought to Chicago by trade for a second-round with hopes he could ignite the edge rush, after the franchise has failed to draft anyone on the edge who achieved double-digit sacks in a season since rookie fifth-rounder Mark Anderson did it in 2006 with 12 sacks.
The Bears record of frustration with drafting edges is even greater than at defensive tackle, although not by much.
Sweat failed to make the On SI All-NFC North team, coming in fifth in balloting for the two defensive end positions. His 5 1/2-sack effort in 2024 after he debuted in Chicago with six sacks in 2023 for the final eight games can only be seen as a step back regardless of explanations, although he did have to fight through toe, ankle and shin injuries.
"You definitely use it as motivation, knowing that you didn’t have as good of a year as you wanted to or could have," Sweat said. "So it’s in the back of my mind, but I’m sincerely just moving forward, working on what’s next.”
What can't be discounted from Sweat's effort in 2025 is he did apply pressure while he fought through injuries and double teams. Pro Football Focus is very liberal in its interpretation of a pressure compared with other sites, like Stathead at Pro Football Reference. PFF gave Sweat 49 pressures last year, his third most. They also broke down his rush to 15 bull rush pressures, the fifth most in that manner for the league. Stathead, meanwhile, had him at a career-low 22 pressures.
For someone counted on as the main weapon in the Bears pass rush, it needs to improve, regardless of pressure totals.
The Bears offensive line is definitely going to face its share of pass rush threats and the Bears need a counter.
Here are the players who made it onto the All-NFC North team at defensive end.
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
The version of the Lions All-Pro who will face the Bears in Week 2 is likely to be diminished as he continues to recover from last year's torn ACL. Eventually he'll be there after a dominant start in 2024 prior to his injury.
"He has an exceptional blend of speed and power off the edge, and has continued to develop throughout his three NFL seasons," Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron wrote. "There are plenty of concerns about whether the Lions will find someone to work in tandem with him, but as long as he's in the mix the defense will be in good hands."
Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
A move to replace Danielle Hunter after a trade with Houston worked perfectly for the Vikings, although t cost them a four-year $76 million contract extension. He had 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and was third in the NFL with 80 pressures according to PFF. Stathead gave him 42 pressures.
"His numbers could get even better in 2025-26 if Minnesota's interior defensive line makes it harder for teams to double and triple-team Greenard," wrote Joe Nelson of Minnesota Vikings On SI. "The additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to the middle of the D-line should free up Greenard to create even more chaos in the backfield."
The Vikings already had the complementary other edge in outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had 11 1/2 sacks and was third in voting for the two edge spots on the All-NFC North team. Green Bay's Rashan Gary was fourth in the voting.
