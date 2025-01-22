Amon-Ra St. Brown's promise to new Bears coach Ben Johnson
The realization new Bears coach Ben Johnson has left Detroit hit home with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Unlike a lot of the Lions fans who wanted to call Johnson a traitor, St. Brown had a realistic view of it along with some fun banter while talking to Johnson.
Speaking on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, Amon-Ra called Johnson's departure inevitable.
"Obviously I love Ben, one of my favorite coaches that I've ever had for sure," he told his brother, Equanimeous. "He's smart. He's one of the hardest working coaches that I've been around. But obviously I would want to have him in Detroit forever but that's not the reality of things."
The time had come for the team and Johnson to part ways because he also had other chances to leave in the past and didn't take them.
"Like, if he didn't leave this year I feel like teams are going to say, 'oh what's wrong with him?' Like, we had the highest-scoring offense in the league. This was ... we lost early unfortunately. I feel like this was the year for him to leave and he took it."
Equanimous, the former Bears receiver, told his brother about the Bears: "That's going to be a scary team. That's going to be a scary team now."
Amon-Ra couldn't deny it.
"We got our boy Caleb (Williams) over there, who's talented," Amon-Ra said. "They got some good players over there. (D'Andre) Swift is over there. So, they got a pretty good team."
Amon-Ra had spoken to Johnson on the phone an hour before doing the podcast and said they had some fun with the whole thing.
"I told him, I said, 'For two times a year Ben, we're going to (blank) you up,' " Amon-Ra said. "He goes, 'I'm going to (blank) you up.' "
