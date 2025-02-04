Bears add a Garrett who used to be with Cleveland but there's a catch
It probably will excite some to know a Garrett who was affiliated with the Browns defensive line is coming to the Bears.
It's not that Garrett, and he's not even a defensive line player. Oh, and he wasn't with the Browns this year.
Jeremy Garrett was Jaguars defensive line coach this past season and had been with the Browns as a defensive line assistant in 2020-21 when he actually did help coach Myles Garrett, who now wants to be traded.
Garrett replaces Travis Smith. Earlier in the coach hiring cycle, defensive line coaching veteran Bill Johnson had been reported as joining the forming Bears staff. However, it apparently was not in the role of defensive line coach.
There is a connection point for Garrett to this Bears staff and that's through Dennis Allen. He didn't play or coach with or for Allen but was the defensive line coach for Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen last year and Nielsen is a former assistant under Allen with the Saints.
The Bears haven't officially announced the staff in its entirety at this point.
Jeremy Garrett, a former Ole' Miss player, was defensive line coach at Auburn in 2023 and at Liberty in 2022 after he had been assistant defensive line coach with the Browns in 2020 and 2021.
He started out college coaching in 2019 as a quality control coach and had been a high school coach from 2011-18 in Nashville.
Now, start your own conspiracy theories on why the Bears would add a defensive line coach who had been in Cleveland working with Myles Garrett for two years.
