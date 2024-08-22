Bears and Chiefs: TV, Radio and Betting
Chicago Bears (3-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Thursday
Where: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV: Fox 32, NFL Network (Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Fanduel, Bears by 1 1/2, over/under 32 1/2. Draft Kings Bears by 1, over/under 32.
The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 10-24 in his third season, 7-2 in preseason and is 0-1 as head coach in the regular season against the Chiefs. The Bears were 7-10 last season and in last place in the NFC North.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 258-144-1 in his 26th season as an NFL coach and is now in his 13th season as Chiefs head coach. His teams are 46-51 in preseason. He is 7-5 against the Bears. The Chiefs last year were 11-6 and won the AFC West and the Super Bowl.
Last Week: The Bears won 27-3 over the Cincinnati Bengals as Caleb Williams recovered from a slow start to lead two second-quarter scoring drives, and Tyson Bagent threw two second-half TD passes. The Chiefs lost 24-23 to Detroit on a 43-yard field goal by Jeff Bates as time expired. Mahomes went 11-for-18 in the game, including one of the most exciting 8-yard passes in history. It was a behind-the-back throw to tight end Travis Kelce.
What to Watch: The Chiefs backup QBs are former Notre Dame QB Ian Book as well as Carson Wentz and Chris Oladokun. ... Bears backup QBs continue to battle but it would appear Bagent put the backup battle to rest with a 7-for-8, two-TD effort last week. Still, Brett Rypien had a strong preseason with even better stats. Bagent has a 131.5 passer rating in preseason (14 of 19, 150 yards, 2 TDs) while Bagent is 15 of 21 for 229 yards with three TDs and a 146.6 rating. Battles for roster spots include a possible fourth tight end between Brenden Bates, Stephen Carlson and Tommy Sweeney; the backup running back situation with Ian Wheeler, Travis Homer and possibly Velus Jones Jr.; the fifth and sixth wide receiver spots including DeAndre Carter, Jones and Dante Pettis. The edge rusher situation is also interesting as Dominique Robinson's roster spot would appear in jeopardy after the preseasons Daniel Hardy, Austin Booker and Khalid Kareem have had. A few other players to watch in roster battles: Guards Bill Murray and Ja'Tyre Carter; tackles Larry Borom and Aviante Collins. Rookie third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie could make his first appearance at tackle, as well, after joining practices this week.
Of Note: The Bears defense hasn't allowed a touchdown since the Hall of Fame Game Aug. 1. They've given up three field goals the last two preseason games. ... Teams cut down rosters by 3 p.m. on Wednesday to 53 from 90 men. ... The other Chiefs preseason game was a 26-13 loss at Jacksonville on Aug. 10.
Next: The Bears open the regular season Sept. 8 at home with a noon game against the Tennessee Titans, a team with new coach Brian Callahan, coming off a 6-11 season. KC kicks off at 7:20 p.m. in the NFL's first regular-season game for 2024 on Sept. 5.
