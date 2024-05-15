Bears Chances for Dodging Hard Knocks Shrink Going Forward
It could only be a matter of time now for the Bears to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks, even if George McCaskey opposes it.
In fact, chances are even better the Bears could be on HBO's Hard Knocks at some point, against the wishes of their board chairman.
That's because there are now three versions of HBO's Hard Knocks instead of only two. With those odds, it only seems likely to happen at some point.
McCaskey opposes the behind-the-scenes cameras roming around Halas Hall but now HBO will have a new five-part series for Hard Knocks. This new one will feature the New York Giants, according to FanNation's Giants Country. It's about the team's offseason and will air beginning July 2. The show runs through July. There are five versions of this program.
The other regular Hard Knocks programs for training camp and for the regular season still will be aired as usual and the teams have not yet been announced.
However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported at the owners meetings that the in-season version will feature full divisions and not one team. So if the NFC North is one of the divisions to be featured, the Bears won't be able to avoid the cameras.
Teams with first-year coaches or who have been on Hard Knocks in the past eight years can turn down the show. The Bears can't turn it down regardless, according to those rules. In the past, playoff teams could turn down the show but the Bears won't have that avenue for a dodge next year if they do make postseason this year because the rules have changed to eliminate it.
McCaskey has been opposed to this for a long time and had told reporters at the 2023 owners meetings in Arizona: "We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on 'Hard Knocks ... 31 others.",' " McCaskey told reporters in Arizona.
During this year's owners meetings in Orlando, McCaskey was no more willing to volunteer Halas Hall for the show, telling Adam Jahns of The Athletic, "We're told there is some interest in othere teams being on the program and we welcome that interest."
The Bears seem a natural for Hard Knocks because they have the first pick of the draft on their team, Caleb Williams.
