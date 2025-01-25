Ben Johnson adds another Detroit Lions assistant to be Caleb Williams' QB coach
The Chicago Bears are adding another member of the Detroit Lions' staff to Ben Johnson's coaching roster.
According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, J.T. Barrett will join the Bears as the team's quarterbacks coach.
Barrett served as the Lions' assistant quarterbacks coach the last two seasons.
Barrett was a star quarterback at Ohio State who signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He bounced around the NFL and CFL for a few seasons before transitioning into coaching in 2022, when the Lions hired him as an offensive assistant. In 2023, he was promoted to Detroit's assistant quarterbacks coach.
Barrett brings instant credibility to the quarterback room because of his incredible success at Ohio State. He left the program owning several school records, including the most career passing yards.
Barrett will work closely with Ben Johnson and Antwaan Randle El -- who was hired by Johnson to be the Bears' assistant head coach -- to develop Caleb Williams and his immense skill set in Year 2 of his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —