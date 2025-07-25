Bears could have intriguing trade on the table with Broncos
The Chicago Bears definitely shored up some positions of weakness during the offseason, but they still have some areas that could use some work.
Perhaps one of the Bears' most prominent positions of need is at cornerback. While Jaylon Johnson is a stud, Tyrique Stevenson struggled tremendously in 2024, leaving a rather significant question mark hovering around Chicago's secondary.
The Bears had been floated as a potential trade destination for Jalen Ramsey, but he ended up getting dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But are there any other options available for them?
Well, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus rattled off 15 trade candidates with training camp in full swing, and a rather intriguing name made the list: Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss.
"In his first season as a starter, Moss produced a 56.0 PFF coverage grade with a 57.8 PFF overall grade," Locker wrote. "Still, the Iowa product turned heads early in the year, securing three single-game 72.0-plus PFF coverage grades in the first five contests of 2024."
With the Broncos nabbing Jahdae Barron in the NFL draft to put alongside of Patrick Surtain II, Moss has become expendable, and Chicago may be able to nab him on the cheap.
The 25-year-old registered 86 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended last season, establishing himself as a key piece in Denver's defensive backfield. However, with Barron now in tow, Moss' future in the Mile High City has definitely become murky.
Moss has two years remaining on his contract, so the Bears could acquire him without having to worry about an extension or the former third-round pick walking via free agency just yet. It's definitely something Chicago should think about, especially if Stevenson struggles in camp.