Bears defender listed as 'emerging player' for the 2025 season
If there's one weakness in Chicago's rebuilt roster, it's the defensive end position. General manager Ryan Poles has been searching for a competent running mate to line up opposite of 2023 Pro Bowler Montez Sweat with little success. The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency to a massive contract, but it's a gamble on upside that could blow up in Poles' face.
However, Chicago's answer for the DE2 spot may have been on the roster all along. Second-year player Austin Booker has had himself a tremendous preseason thus far, racking up five sacks and a forced fumble in two games and the Bears' highest PFF grade against the Dolphins. This game-wrecking production has earned him the tab of an emerging player for the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus.
Mason Cameron, an NFL analyst for PFF, writes, "The 2024 fifth-round pick is making a name for himself early in his second year, tearing up camp and producing off the edge. Booker is a vicious pass rusher, having produced an impressive 93.8 PFF pass-rushing grade and nine pressures, including an NFL-leading five sacks, and a 25.9% pass-rush win rate this preseason."
Booker was an intriguing player in the 2024 NFL draft. He had very little college experience but exploded onto the scene in 2023, logging 8 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. As a high-risk, high-reward prospect, Booker fell all the way into the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft before Chicago, who had already made all their selections, traded a 2025 pick to get back on the board and select him.
He was always going to need time to develop into an NFL starter, which made his forgettable rookie season understandable. A breakout season as early as his sophomore year, however, would have him well ahead of schedule and would give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a fearsome pass-rushing duo to utilize.
Unfortunately, Booker left Chicago's week 2 preseason game with an injury that appeared severe at the time. There has been no update from the Bears despite head coach Ben Johnson already confirming that cornerback Terrell Smith will miss the entire 2025 season with his own injury. In this case, no news may be good news for Booker and the Bears. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go by the regular season opener on September 8th, but that's fast approaching.