Pro Football Focus unimpressed by Chicago Bears' signing of Dayo Odeyingbo
The Chicago Bears made calculated moves on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, including agreeing to terms with Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
The Bears will sign the 25-year-old pass-rusher to a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million in guarantees. It's a lot of coin for a player who has yet to breakthrough as a dominant sack artist, but his projection as an ascending talent who has yet to be truly unlocked makes GM Ryan Poles' decision to sign him an educated risk.
Pro Football Focus issued live grades for every major transaction announced on Day 1 of the legal negotiation period using the following grading scale: Elite, above average, average, and below average.
Odeyingbo was dubbed an average signing.
"Odeyingbo has enjoyed a slow and steady ascent over the past couple of seasons, culminating in a career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade in 2024," PFF wrote. "The Bears are hoping that he can keep progressing opposite of Montez Sweat and show why he was a second-round pick in 2021."
The Chicago Bears were connected to Khalil Mack in the build-up to 2025 free agency, but that always felt more like fan-fiction than reality. Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers to a one-year, $18 million deal.
Odeyingbo, meanwhile, is getting $16 million per season at a time when premier edge rushers have eclipsed $30 million in annual average salary.
Sure, there's a reason he's only getting $16 million; he has just one season with more than five sacks. But the best free-agent signings are the ones that turn into bargains a year or two into the contract. If Odeyingbo becomes who NFL insiders think he can be, this contract will turn into a massive steal in a year or two.
Indeed, there's a lot of projection involved. We'll learn quickly during the 2025 season if this signing will go down as one of Ryan Poles' best or worst in his somewhat brief tenure in Chicago.