Bears defensive depth gets big boost with signing of Shemar Turner
When Shemar Turner went out for his first practice in the offseason, he expressed disbelief that the big moment had arrived.
“It was surreal," he said. "Instead of taking a cart to the field today, I walked and just tried to soak it in, a dream come true. Finally getting to do what I've been wanting to do for my whole life.”
Now Turner can begin practices for his first training camp on time for another surreal moment—as a contracted and paid professional. He is signed and ready to begin to learn on the defensive line after agreeing to terms Wednesday morning.
The Bears locked up the 62nd overall pick to a four-year deal according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and now look to getting 56th pick Ozzy Trapilo and 39th pick Luther Burden III signed
Terms of the deal were not yet available, in particular the critical guaranteed figure. Spotrac.com had projected the cap slot at $1.311 million for this year.
The signing was probably not as critical for the Bears as the other two second-rounders who remained unsigned, because of the team's depth at this position. However, it is definitely necessary.
Rookie draft picks who have signed contracts can participate in training camps according to the CBA. Those who do not, can't participate. The term "hold-ins" has become popular in recent years for players who were not participating but were at practices, but these are players who already have contracts and not unsigned rookies who haven't officially entered the NFL. So the Bears getting the rookies in and practicing is big at all three second-round positions so they don't fall behind too far.
Turner, the 30th pick of Round 2, played defensive end and tackle at Texas A&M and the Bears started him out at tackle during offseason work, but there were a few plays in OTA when he moved to the outside.
The 6-foot-3, 293-pounder made six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his last year playing end in 2023. He had two sacks and six tackles for loss last year at tackle for 12 games.
"We got to play him at defensive tackle," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said at the outset of rookie offseason work. "Let him learn there, let him develop there, both as a three technique and as a nose.
"Then we will worry about trying to see that flexibility from a skillset standpoint. Yeah, he's got some flexibility. We’ll just have to see what he can learn and how quickly he can learn and adapt to what we're doing.”
The biggest day for linemen on both sides of the ball is when pads come on after four practices without them to ramp up.
Turner is to be an understudy for veteran acquisition Grady Jarrett at 3-technique defensive tackle. But letting him back up Andrew Billings on the nose is also a necessity. The edge rushing would be a plus.
“Wherever they want me at," Turner said. "I'm going to play it and I'm going to be successful. I'm going to succeed.”
Turner might be entering what is the deepest position group on the team. Besides Billings and Jarrett, the Bears also have Gervon Dexter and Chris Williams, a player who they liked enough to retain as a restricted free agent after acquiring him in a trade with Cleveland. They have hulking Jonathan Ford and Zacch Pickens, as well.
End Dayo Odeyingbo can slide inside to tackle in pass rush situations, as well.
