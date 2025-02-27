Bears' last best hope is Ben Johnson showing Ryan Poles the way
It's apparent after coaches and general managers spoke to combine reporters exactly why it is the Chicago Bears are in the position they are heading to free agency.
It's just as obvious how they solve this. The problem has been apparent but the good news is there might actually be an answer at hand.
GM Ryan Poles has never committed fully to fixing the offensive and defensive line issues so they suffer with inconsistency, while many other GMs say it's always their priority.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach was asked a very broad question about whether there was a checklist every year or a starting point at the combine and in the draft and free agency.
"I think, like every offseason, I don't want to speak for all the teams but I think every offseason it's offensive line and defensive line," said Veach said. "I mean, you got to get a quarterback, right? And so we have one, and we're blessed to have one.
"But I think if you look at how we've handled the offseasons, whether it was a Joe Thuney or trading for a (Orlando) Brown or a (Jawaan) Taylor or Frank Clark or Chris Jones, it's Mike Danna last year, we're always investing in the offensive and defensive lines."
Veach added how some years the numbers don't work out for it in the selection/signing process, but by and large this is the starting point. The titles say he knows what he's doing.
And what about the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson's former team? GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have their own approach.
"I think I made it pretty clear that the trenches are always going to be a priority for us," Holmes said. "I just think that's where the game is won.
"Dan and I are aligned on that and you just can never really have enough of those guys."
This pretty much explains why the Bears have put so miserable of a product on the field since 2018.
They have either not selected enough offensive and defensive linemen early in the draft under Poles, or when they did actually do it the player didn't work out.
The notable exceptions are left tackle Braxton Jones in Round 5 in 2022 and Darnell Wright with the 10th pick overall in 2023. Starting left tackles in Round 5 are uncommon. Wright is just now realizing his full potential.
But Poles took Kiran Amegadjie in Round 3, a left tackle from a lesser football program at Yale. He had an injured quad that required surgery to repair. They knew his situation and still picked a player who wouldn't be able to practice until the regular season last year. He struggled all year. They have to hope it changes with a full training camp and an offseason of work.
Offensive linemen Ja'Tyre Carter and Zach Thomas aren't with the team. Doug Kramer was off the team but is back. On defense, there have been no major impact edge players selected and Gervon Dexter is the best of the defensive tackles. He definitely hasn't locked up stardom yet but shows promise.
What the Bears have to hope is Poles' newfound partner, Ben Johnson, can help him rectify the problems picking linemen.
Johnson's old boss, Campbell, thinks he has the knack for discovering or molding talent.
"I think he's got a good eye for what he's looking for and guys that he thinks can play a certain role for us," Campbell said of Johnson. "I think he and I saw things very much alike, so that helps.
"But, yeah, he's got a good eye for those things. He certainly didn't lack input on players that he liked or what he saw or what he thought they could do. He was just like anybody else on our staff. And if they've got a vision for a guy and they believe in it, then speak up. And he was one of those guys that did it."
If Poles can accept and heed Johnson's input on such matters, it's possible there could be a reversal of Bears fortunes.
If not and they, they'll simply continue to avoid using top picks for linemen on both sides of the ball, they'll be repeating the errors of the past and will likely get the same results that led to seven last-place finishes in the last 11 years.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI