Roster Check Has Bears Heavier and Shorter Than Most Teams
No team in the NFL has fewer rookies on its 53-man roster than the Bears, which should surprise no one because they had only five draft pick.
What might be surprising is their team height. It isn't just quarterback Caleb Williams who seems to be a bit vertically challenged.
The Bears have one of the shortest teams in the NFL, according to information released by the NFL on all rosters. The Bears average 6.17 inches tall, and only this week's opponent, the Houston Texans (6.13 feet), Arizona (6.15 feet) and Miami (6.15 feet).
They have 10 players shorter than 6 feet tall, with kicker Cairo Santos and return man DeAndre Carter the shortest at 5-foot-8.
There are only 12 teams weighing more than the Bears, on average, even though their defensive scheme is always said to be predicated on speed and lighter weight players.
They Bears average 245.91 pound. Their offensive scheme also is reliant upon speed and getting out to block on the edge.
The Bears have five rookies and only Cleveland has the same number. No one has more. Houston and San Francisco are the only teams with six rookies.
